The fifth episode of Cruel Summer season 2 is expected to drop on Freeform on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The ongoing season centers around the lives of two best friends and depicts how their relationship evolves as a love triangle complicates their equation.

Season 2, which has been receiving high praise from critics, stars Sadie Stanley and Lexi Underwood in the lead roles, along with various others playing significant supporting characters. Cruel Summer is helmed by Bert V. Royal.

Cruel Summer season 2 episode 5 will focus on Isabella, who gets a surprise visit

Freeform dropped the official trailer for Cruel Summer season 2 episode 5 on June 22, 2023, offering a peek into the many crucial events set to unfold in the latest episode.

Titled All I Want For Christmas, the upcoming episode is set during the summer of 1999, when Isabella gets a surprise visit from someone from her past. Elsewhere, Isabella learns something new about Megan. Here's a brief description of the new episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''In summer 1999, Isabella is rocked by a surprise visit from her past; in winter 1999, Isabella's concerns for Megan lead her to some surprising news; in summer 2000, family loyalties are tested.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the upcoming episode are currently being kpet under wraps. The previous episode, titled Springing A Leak, focused on Megan setting out for some adventures along with her gang.

Meanwhile, things took a chaotic turn at the Chambers house, thanks to a burst pipe. With a lot more drama still left to be unpacked, fans can expect the upcoming episodes to be a lot more intense as the story heads towards its conclusion. Critics have praised the second season's writing, characterization, and performances by the cast, among other things.

In brief, about Cruel Summer plot and cast

Cruel Summer season 2 tells the story of two best friends, whose relationship becomes more complicated over time due to a love triangle. Take a look at Freeform's official synopsis of the second season of the show:

''Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of “Cruel Summer” follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship.''

The synopsis further states:

''Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.''

The second season's cast is led by Sadie Stanley and Lexi Underwood, who portray the lead roles. Their onscreen chemistry has further elevated the series to a different level altogether.

Sadie Stanley's acting credits include Let Us In, The Sleepover, and The Goldbergs, to name a few, while Lexi Underwood is known for her appearances in numerous TV shows and movies like Family Reunion, Little Fires Everywhere, The First Lady, If Not Now, When, and Sneakerella, among many more.

Viewers can watch the latest episode of Cruel Summer season 2 on Freeform on Monday, June 26, 2023.

