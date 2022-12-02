What time will Darby and the Dead air on Hulu? Release date, plot, and more details about supernatural comedy film

Darby and the Dead, Hulu's brand new supernatural comedy film, is all set to be available for streaming from 3 am ET/midnight PT on Friday, December 2, 2022. The film is directed by Silas Howard, whose work includes helming the TV adaptation of A League of Their Own.

Darby and the Dead stars Riele Downs (Henry Danger) and Auliʻi Caravalho (Moana) and follows a high schooler who begins to see and interact with dead people after surviving a near-death experience.

Soon after, a dead schoolmate of hers establishes contact with her and requests something of her. How she accomplishes it and the events that unfold in the process form the crux of the film.

Based on a story by Wenonah Wilms, Darby and the Dead is produced by Adam Saunders and Eddie Rubin, while Michele Weisler and Mac Hendrickson have served as executive producers.

Hulu's Darby and the Dead will see Riele Downs and Auliʻi Caravalho team up to throw a party

Co-starring Chosen Jacobs, Asher Angel, Wayne Knight, Derek Luke, and Tony Danza, the official logline of Darby and the Dead, as per Hulu Press, reads as:

"After suffering a near-death experience as a young girl, Darby Harper gains the ability to see dead people. As a result, she becomes introverted and shut off from her high school peers and prefers to spend time counseling lonely spirits who have unfinished business on earth. But all that changes when Capri, the Queen Bee of the school’s most exclusive clique, unexpectedly dies in a freak hair straightening accident, resulting in the obvious cancellation of her upcoming “Sweet 17.”"

It continues:

"Capri, however, pleads with Darby from the other side to intervene and convince Capri’s friends to proceed with the party as planned. In order to appease the wrath of the undead diva, Darby must emerge from her self-imposed exile and reinvent herself — which along the way allows her to find new joy back in the land of the living."

Speaking about her character and the changes it undergoes in Darby and the Dead in an interview with ComicBookMovie, Riele Downs shared:

"I think what was interesting is that Darby, at the beginning, really does just think that’s who she is. In reality, we’re all very multi-faceted, and even though she was reluctant, the journey actually ended up helping her and Capri because they end up discovering so many different sides of themselves..."

She added:

"It was just really nice to see a character who is so introverted become, once again, a parallel. She’s used to no eyes on her and suddenly has them all on her, so what does that do to a person [and] what effect does it take in this social media age? There were a lot of places to pull from, so that was a lot of fun.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the film will see the following artists in supporting roles:

Nicole Maines as Piper

Kylie Liya Page as Taylor

Genneya Walton as as Bree

Dean Goldblum as Todd

Danica Jones as Coach Paula

Dominique Maher as Miss Lyman

Anthony Oseyemi as Principal Morgan

Produced by Footprint Features and 20th Century Studios, Darby and the Dead airs exclusively on Hulu from Friday, December 2, 2022.

