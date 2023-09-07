The British comedy series Dreaming Whilst Black is all set to premiere on Paramount+ on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time) and on Showtime on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10 pm ET, as per UPI. The series focuses on the life of an aspiring filmmaker who's stuck in a mundane recruitment job.

Written and starring Adjani Salmon, the narrative follows his dramatic journey as he faces numerous struggles and challenges to chase his dream. Salmon plays the lead role, while many others portray pivotal supporting characters. The show premiered in the UK in July of this year and received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Dreaming Whilst Black trailer offers a peek into Kwabena's eventful journey

The official trailer for Dreaming Whilst Black offers a peek into the many crucial events set to unfold in protagonist Kwabena's dramatic life. It briefly depicts the various struggles and challenges that he faces as he desperately tries to make it big in the world of cinema.

The show incorporates elements of drama and comedy, and the trailer perfectly establishes the series' distinctive tone. Take a look at Showtime's official synopsis of the show, as per their YouTube channel:

''Dreaming Whilst Black is loosely inspired by real-life events, following Kwabena (Salmon), an aspiring filmmaker stuck in a dead-end recruitment job who takes the first step to achieving his dream. However, he is quickly confronted with the tribulations of balancing finances, love and his own sense of reality.''

Based on the official trailer and description, viewers can expect a funny and dramatic series that explores a number of fascinating themes like ambition, desire, happiness, and many more.

Following its premiere in the UK, the series received highly positive reviews from fans and critics, who praised its unique tone, performances by the cast, writing, and characterization, among various other things. Episodes are expected to drop as per the standard weekly release format.

A quick look at Dreaming Whilst Black cast

Dreaming Whilst Black features a highly talented cast that elevates the story to a different level altogether. The cast is led by Adjani Salmon, who portrays the character of protagonist Kwabena.

Kwabena is an aspiring film director who wants to make it big in Hollywood and is extremely focused on accomplishing his dreams. However, there are numerous challenges that lie ahead as he works at a mundane office job that he hates. The movie focuses on his efforts as he tries to overcome numerous obstacles and become a successful filmmaker.

Kwabena's journey forms the core of the story. It'll be fascinating to see how his character is explored. Adjani Salmon dominates the trailer with his presence and promises to deliver an impressive performance in the lead role. His other notable works include The Perfect Knight, Chivalry, Enterprice, and many more.

The remaining supporting cast members include actors like Dani Moseley as Amy, Rachel Adedeji as Funmi, Jo Martin as Grace, Demmy Ladipo as Maurice, and Martina Laird as Aunt Polly, among many more.

Don't miss Dreaming Whilst Black on Paramount+ on September 8, 2023, and on Showtime on September 10, 2023.