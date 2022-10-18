What time will DWTS season 31 episode 6 air on Disney Plus? Release date, plot, and more about Prom night

Disney+'s DWTS (Dancing With The Stars) entered week five on Monday night, October 17, 2022. This week, the famed reality TV competition series will feature a two-night event with special performances by the remaining 11 couples. Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Tyra Banks, the dance competition will stream live with night two of the special event on Tuesday, October 18, at 8 pm ET only on Disney+.

If you miss watching the event live, fans can stream the episode just an hour after it airs on the streaming giant. After airing on ABC for 30 seasons, DWTS moved to Disney+ for a new season that was released earlier this year.

On Tuesday night, 11 teams will dance to songs that will take them back to their high-school prom night. With little to no time left for the episode to go live, here's everything you need to know about DWTS season 31's episode 6, titled Prom Night.

What can viewers expect from DWTS season 31 episode 6?

The official synopsis for episode 6 of DWTS reads,

“Stars’ Stories Week: Prom Night” – The two-night event continues with “Prom Night” featuring the 11 remaining couples performing dances to hits that bring them back to their high school proms. An all-new episode of “Dancing with the Stars” will stream live on Tuesday 18th October 2022, (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+."

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough return as the judging panel. Fans in the US can also vote via SMS/text. Live voting will also be available in Canada. Live votes will be combined with the judges' scores to decide who will get eliminated.

Here are the couples along with their song and dance style that they will be performing on DWTS episode 6:

The list below contains the songs and dances each couple will perform live when the series returns on Tuesday night.

Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach: Cha Cha to Shut Up and Dance by WALK THE MOON

Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson: Samba to It Takes Two by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock

Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas: Jive to You Make My Dreams by Daryl Hall & John Oates

Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev: Jazz routine to Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper

Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten: Viennese Waltz to Breakaway by Kelly Clarkson

Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater: Jive to Basket Case by Green Day

Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart: Cha Cha to SexyBack by Justin Timberlake ft. Timbaland

Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki: Viennese Waltz to You and Me by Lifehouse

Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko: Cha Cha to Waiting For Tonight by Jennifer Lopez

Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong: Contemporary to No Air by Jordin Sparks & Chris Brown

Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy: Tango to Good Girls Go Bad by Cobra Starship ft. Leighton Meester

For the Dance Marathon, the couples will perform to Hot Stuff by Donna Summer and Jump Juve An' Wail by Brian Setzer Orchestra.

DWTS airs every Monday night at 8 pm ET only on Disney+. All previous episodes are available to stream on the platform.

