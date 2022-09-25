What time will DWTS Season 31 episode 2 air on Disney Plus? Release date, plot, and more about Elvis night

Last week's premiere of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) opened with a bang, and the audience is hyped to see what the show has in store for them. Each week, the stars have to dance to a theme in order to continue competing in the race for the Mirrorball trophy.

This week, they must pay tribute to the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley. Contestants will pair Elvis’s songs with different dance styles, which sound promising and thrilling at the same time.

The official synopsis of DWTS reads:

Dancing with the Stars is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, who will be joined by co-host (and Season 19 winner) Alfonso Ribeiro as the series returns to the ballroom soon with an all-new lineup of celebrities on Disney+.

It's Elvis' Night on DWTS Season 31 Episode 2 (Image via Twitter/@officialdwts)

The latest segment of the show will go live on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Disney Plus.

DWTS contestants are ready to rock and roll with Elvis' Night in the upcoming episode

The contestants are excited to put on their dancing shoes once again and take the stage. As a part of the upcoming episode, the celebrities are set to embody the king of rock and roll in their own ways. Each week, there will be a theme that the dance routines must adhere to, and this time around, it’s Elvis Presley. Each contestant is set to dance to the tunes of the king and pay tribute to him in different dance forms.

The show will be divided into three parts, each representing a phase of Elvis’s career - the artist's early days in rock, his acting phase, and his time in Las Vegas. In a sneak peek uploaded to social media, the judges and the contestants are seen having a blast. While Carrie Ann Inaba yells “amazing,” Derek Hough gives one pair a standing ovation.

The audience will see different dance styles in DWTS Season 31 episode 2 including Viennese Waltz, Foxtrot, Rumba, Jive, and more. Jiving on the DWTS stage will be Selma Blair and Sasha Farber (Jailhouse Rock), Wayne Brady and Witney Carson (Burning Love), Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart (King Creole), and Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov (All Shook Up.)

Performing Viennese Waltz will be Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach (If I Can Dream), Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke (Heartbreak Hotel), and Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy (Can’t Help Falling in Love.)

Quickstep routines will include Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas (Bossa Nova Baby), Vinny Guadagnimo and Koko Iwasaki (Viva Las Vegas), Shangela and Gleb Savchenko (Shake, Rattle, and Roll), Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong (Hound Dog).

Setting the stage on fire with Foxtrot will be Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev (Suspicious Minds), and Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten (Trouble). Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater will be performing a rumba routine to Always on My Mind, while Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel will tango to A Little Less Conversation.

Who got eliminated last week on DWTS

DWTS started with 16 contestants, and the first pair to be eliminated after the first week was Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd, who scored 18/40 with their Cha-cha routine. The other pair in the bottom two with them was Teresa and Pasha, whom the judges saved.

While Jason was earlier apprehensive about doing the show, now he is not giving up on dancing. In a conversation with US Weekly, he said that all the dancers are facing the “same swords” and that he doesn’t think it’s unfair.

Tune in on Monday to watch another magical episode of DWTS on Disney+ at 8 pm ET.

