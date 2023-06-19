What time will Evil Dead Rise premiere on HBO Max? Details explored

Evil Dead Rise, the recent horror hit that continues the legacy of the iconic Evil Dead franchise and was created by cult-favourite Sam Raimi, is set to premiere on HBO Max on June 23. The film is directed by Lee Cronin and produced by Sam Raimi, featuring Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland in leading roles.

Even though the exact time for the release has not been announced yet, interested viewers can expect the film to be available at the standard release time, i.e., 12 am PT or 3 am ET. The synopsis of the movie on Rotten Tomatoes reads:

"In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment. The sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie's building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable."

While all previous films by Warner Bros. were released into HBO Max within 45 days of its official release, the distribution giant has announced that all future releases shall be scheduled on a case-to-case basis.

Evil Dead Rise saw a theatrical release on April 23, 2023, following a world premiere at South by Southwest.

Evil Dead Rise promises a gory rebirth of a horror classic

Evil Dead Rise is prepared to expand the already existing sinister universe on the silver screen. The franchise gained popularity with the release of the original film in 1981. Known for the perfect blend of supernatural elements and gore, the series has long captivated horror fans for decades.

The upcoming horror film brings together two sisters, Beth and Elle, in a Los Angeles apartment, where their reunion is disrupted by demons rising out of an ancient book of spells and lores. However, the sisters try to keep their family together amidst the raging hell unleashed by the demonic spirits.

The movie introduces the audience to new characters and a fresh setting, unlike the original film which was set in a cabin in the woods. Known for his acclaimed film The Hole in the Ground, Lee Cronin has cast many actors, which sees:

Richard Crouchley as Caleb

Anna-Maree Thomas as Jessica

Mirabai Pease playing the role of Teresa

Noah Paul as Bruce

Morgan Davies as Danny

Nell Fisher as Kassie

Billy Reynolds-McCarthy as Jake

Gabrielle Echols as Bridget

Tai Wano as Scott

Jayden Daniels as Gabriel

Mark Mitchinson as Mr. Fonda

More on Evil Dead Rise

The announcement of Evil Dead Rise on the WB streaming platform HBO Max has generated significant buzz among horror enthusiasts. As the blood-soaking journey remains true to the spirit of the show, the creative team behind the film changes the setting to an urban one.

This is the fifth installment in the franchise - the trilogy that was created by Raimi and was followed by the TV show, Ash vs Evil Dead. Fllowing this, Fede Álvarez released a reboot of the original film.

Watch Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland breathe new life into the iconic horror franchise on HBO Max on June 23 at 3 am ET. After this, Evil Dead Rise will be available on BluRay and 4K from June 27, 2023.

