What time will Extrapolations air on Apple TV+? Trailer, cast list, plot and more explored 

Extrapolations will premiere on AppleTV+ at 3 am ET (tentative time) on Friday, March 17, 2023. The first three episodes will be released on the scheduled date, with one new episode every subsequent Friday through to April 21.

This anthology series will depict the effects of climate change on Earth through several different points of view by making use of interwoven stories.

The cast for Extrapolations is star-studded. It features massive names like Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Adarsh Gourav, Forest Whitaker, Marion Cotillard, and Tobey Maguire.

They are joined by Eiza González, Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones, Michael Gandolfini, Murray Bartlett, Yara Shahidi, Diane Lane, Heather Graham, Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch, Hari Nef, Devika Bhise, Aimee Mullins, Peter Riegert, Cherien Dabis, Mía Maestro, and Tara Summers.

Extrapolations illuminates a future where existence is survival

Extrapolations features eight interconnected stories spanning over 33 years. The common thread across these stories is the ill effects of climate change and how it has affected work, family, relationships, and the lives of humankind.

The entire show will be dystopian in nature, with the fate of humanity hanging by a string. Its first look was released on January 19, 2023.

Here is the official trailer for the upcoming show.

The official synopsis of the show reads as follows:

"Extrapolations is a bracing drama from writer, director and executive producer Scott Z. Burns that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population."

It continues:

"Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?"

Not much has been given away in the trailer, but viewers can expect some stunning visuals as well as some brilliant acting and cinematography.

Extrapolations is the brainchild of Scott Z. Burns. It's directed by Burns and Ellen Kuras. Michael Ellenberg, Dorothy Fortenberry, Scott Z. Burns, Gregory Jacobs, and Lindsey Springer are the show's executive producers.

Meet Extrapolations director Scott Z. Burns

Burns began his career in advertising and later became a TV commercials director. He was also a part of the team who constructed the famous "Got Milk?" advertising campaign.

He is credited with screenplays for films like The Bourne Ultimatum, The Informant!, and Contagion, all of which feature Matt Damon. He also produced the Academy Award-winning An Inconvenient Truth. His big break in filmmaking came in 2019 with the release of Adam Driver-starrer The Report, a drama about a secret torture program inside the CIA.

In 2007, he even directed an episode titled Filthy Lucre of the comedy-drama show, Californication. Burns is credited as the showrunner, director, writer, and executive producer of the upcoming Apple TV+ show.

Extrapolations will begin streaming on March 17 with the first three episodes on Apple TV+.

