What time will Family or Fiance season 3 episode 4 air on OWN TV? Plot, release date and more explored

Oprah Winfrey Network's (OWN) Family or Fiance season 3 is back for an all-new episode on Saturday night. The famed reality TV series follows love expert Tracy McMillan as she converses and counsels eight couples and their families who disapprove of their union.

Family or Fiance brings the couple and their families under one roof. They get three days to spend together. Over the course of these three days, the bride-to-be and groom will give their best shot at trying to get their families on board with their wedding.

The series features a surplus amount of drama as secrets are revealed, heated confrontations take place and family members refuse to change their minds. The forthcoming episode of Family or Fiance will feature New York couple Jackie and Zuri, who have been together for over five years.

When will episode 4 of Family or Fiance release on OWN?

Episode 4 of Family or Fiance Season 3 will release on Saturday night at 9 pm ET only on OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network).

What is the plot for episode 4 of Family or Fiance?

Episode 4 of Family or Fiance will introduce viewers to Jackie and Zuri, who have been dating for over five years. Although they want to take the next step in their relationship and get married, their families are yet to meet.

It's not just that, Jackie has secrets from her past that she's been keeping hidden. There is a high chance that aspects from that part of her life will resurface and endanger her current relationship and emotional health in the upcoming episode of the show. Titled Jackie and Zuri: Fork in the Road, the official synopsis reads:

"A bride-to-be has emotional confessions for her mother and sister-in-law."

Here's what happened in episode 3 of the reality tv series

Titled Brandy and Akin: The Devil's in the Dealbreakers, episode 3 of the show introduced viewers to the couple, who had been engaged for seven months. Although the duo stated that they were good at communicating and that they loved each other, there was one dealbreaker that neither of them was willing to compromise on.

The only major decision they had to make was whether or not they wished to have kids of their own. 37-year-old Brandy opened up and shared that she always wanted kids. Meanwhile, Akin, 49, who already has a 19-year-old son, revealed that he didn't want any more kids because of his age.

Neither Brandy nor Akin wished to give in and compromise. While talking it out with their families, the couple shared that if either one of them did happen to give in to the other, then that would lead them to resent their spouse in the future.

After much conversation and counseling, Brandy made the ultimate decision to break up her engagement and walk away. She put an end to things between her and Akin. The couple also broke the news to their families, who didn't seem surprised by their decision. Brandy told her and Akin's family:

"I would resent him. In the back of my mind, it would always be there. It is a dealbreaker."

Family or Fiance airs every Saturday night at 9 pm ET only on OWN. Readers can check local listings for more information.

