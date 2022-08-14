"The sisters not trying": Fans slam Paul's sisters for their rude behavior towards Donzella on Family or Fiancé

Family or Fiancé aired a dramatic episode on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 9 pm ET on OWN. In the episode, viewers were introduced to Paul and Donzella, who have been in a relationship for over four years and are now looking to get married within a year. In order to secure their family's approval, the couple turned to love expert Tracy McMillan for help.

Paul's sisters - Demetrius, Rhona and Alexis - didn't have the best relationship with Donzella. They alleged that the couple were romantically linked while being married to their exes. Alexis, in particular, felt that she had been used as a pawn for the couple to meet and spend time with each other during the early stages of their relationship.

Throughout the course of the one-hour episode, Alexis and the other sisters got into constant arguments with Donzella and made it clear that they didn't like her. While all Donzella wanted to do was have a conversation about the impending issues, Alexis walked out of every conversation and the others supported her.

Fans weren't impressed with the sisters' attitude and took to social media to express their opinions. One tweeted:

Mira 💕 @MMira08 Y’all boring sisters been rude since y’all walked in the door. How long Donzella gotta be the bigger person for? The sisters not trying #familyorfiance Y’all boring sisters been rude since y’all walked in the door. How long Donzella gotta be the bigger person for? The sisters not trying #familyorfiance

What transpired between Donzella and Paul's sisters on Family or Fiancé?

At the beginning of the Family or Fiancé episode, Donzella confessed that she wasn’t respected by Paul’s sisters and wasn’t on talking terms with them. When the sisters visited the couple, they all hugged Paul, but Alexis didn't give Donzella the same response. This was just the beginning of their issues.

During the first family meeting, both families addressed issues they had with the couple. While Demetrius and Rhonda wanted to mend their relationship with their brother, Alexis demanded an apology for being unwittingly used by the couple during the initial stages of their romantic entanglement.

Paul's sisters also addressed issues with the couple’s relationship timeline and accused them of being romantically linked while still being married to their exes. The couple then had to undertake the task of explaining their relationship timeline to each other's families, but it was evident that they were lying as Paul and Donzella's individual timelines didn't quite match.

The sisters also had an issue with Donzella posing naked in an oil painting session with Paul while the duo were still married to their exes. This led to an argument between Donzella and Paul's sisters, leading Alexis to walk out of the conversation.

Throughout the course of the Family or Fiancé episode, the sisters weren’t listening to Donzella's side of the story and only wanted to repair their relationship with their brother. During a session with a family counselor, the sisters came to the conclusion that they might never like Donzella but wanted to be close to Paul.

In the session, Paul admitted that it was difficult for him to repair his relationship with his sisters, given that Alexis had sent an offensive text to Donzella. While Alexis initially denied this, when she later checked her messages, she realized that the allegation was, in fact, true.

Although by the end of the Family or Fiancé episode Alexis made amends and gave her blessings to the couple, Demetrius was still skeptical about their relationship and didn't give her blessing. However, the sisters came to the conclusion that they were ready to get to know Donzella and make a fresh start.

Fans react to Paul's sisters behavior towards Donzella on Family or Fiancé

Fans weren't impressed with the sisters' rude behavior towards Donzella and took to social media to express their opinions regarding the issue.

Shea Butter Stallion 🇳🇬🇯🇲 @christifeleciaa



But don’t refuse to accept his wife & still want a relationship with your brother The sisters have to accept that Donzella and their brother wanted each other while married. Maybe they didn’t act on it, but they wanted each other and they’re getting married now.But don’t refuse to accept his wife & still want a relationship with your brother #familyorfiance The sisters have to accept that Donzella and their brother wanted each other while married. Maybe they didn’t act on it, but they wanted each other and they’re getting married now. But don’t refuse to accept his wife & still want a relationship with your brother #familyorfiance

Donna Middleton @middleton_mrs Ok… they cheated and decided to get together. Yes, it’s messy, but it’s their choice and you can’t keep them from being together. Get over it and move on. Why are the families acting like the scorn spouses? #familyorfiance Ok… they cheated and decided to get together. Yes, it’s messy, but it’s their choice and you can’t keep them from being together. Get over it and move on. Why are the families acting like the scorn spouses?#familyorfiance

Niecey @dontstressme #FamilyorFiance I’m sorry I’m siding with Donzella with this one because of the blatant disrespect Paul’s sisters are giving her and Paul is caught in the middle!!! Omg #FamilyorFiance I’m sorry I’m siding with Donzella with this one because of the blatant disrespect Paul’s sisters are giving her and Paul is caught in the middle!!! Omg

Erick M. @erickmiles Can the sisters love him despite him being with Donzella? They asking cam he do it, can they? #familyorfiance Can the sisters love him despite him being with Donzella? They asking cam he do it, can they? #familyorfiance

Girl, I said what I said… @tinawillz This is sending me! As a grown woman, I’m not going around anyone who I feel disrespected by. Being cordial & being respectful are two different things. #familyorfiance This is sending me! As a grown woman, I’m not going around anyone who I feel disrespected by. Being cordial & being respectful are two different things. #familyorfiance

Shawna Dena’ @itsshawnababy I don’t think it’s fair to ask Gonzella (sp) to tuck her tail when dealing with the sisters…they are rude to her…why be around #familyorfiance I don’t think it’s fair to ask Gonzella (sp) to tuck her tail when dealing with the sisters…they are rude to her…why be around #familyorfiance

PYD_Nae @prettygirl_Nae_ Where is the accountability for the sisters to respect and get along with their brother's wife for him? #familyorfiance Where is the accountability for the sisters to respect and get along with their brother's wife for him? #familyorfiance

Keri Henderson @KeriLHenderson They don’t have to like her but they need to be respectful and Alexis hasn’t been so how is that going to work? #familyorfiance They don’t have to like her but they need to be respectful and Alexis hasn’t been so how is that going to work? #familyorfiance

Niecey @dontstressme #FamilyorFiance Ok the picture was a dumb move especially since you two were still married to other people, but Paul’s sisters need to stop placing blame on Donzella!!! Paul maybe you should have had other relatives come for the three days!! #FamilyorFiance Ok the picture was a dumb move especially since you two were still married to other people, but Paul’s sisters need to stop placing blame on Donzella!!! Paul maybe you should have had other relatives come for the three days!!

With only six more couples remaining, fans will have to keep watching Season 3 of Family or Fiancé to witness more drama unfold as couples try to navigate their relationships with their to-be spouses and future families.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Family or Fiancé next week on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 9 pm ET on OWN.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal