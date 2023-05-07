What time will Family Guy season 21 episode 20 air on Fox? Release date, air time, and more details

Family Guy is one of the most adored animated sitcoms in modern times. It has been on the air for more than 20 years and is watched by countless people across the planet. Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, and Glenn Quagmire are voiced by Seth MacFarlane. A number of key characters are also voiced by Mike Henry, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, Alex Borstein, and Patrick Warburton.

Season 21 episode 20 of the show will air on May 7, 2023. Below are its timings across various time zones.

Pacific Time: May 7, 2023, at 6:00 pm

Mountain Time: May 7, 2023, at 7:00 pm

Central Time: May 7, 2023, at 8:00 pm

United Kingdom Time: May 8, 2023, at 2:00 am

Japan Standard Time: May 8, 2023, at 10:00 am

European Central Time: May 8, 2023, at 3:00 am

Family Guy season 21 episode 20 will see Chris join principal Shepherd to shoot adult films

The upcoming episode will mark the season finale of the much-loved series. The new episode of the show will be titled Adult Education. It was written by Seth MacFarlane and David Zuckerman.

The episode will see Meg getting married, however, she will get the shock of her life when she realizes that the marriage was only for a green card. This will prompt her to come back home. On the other hand, Chris and his principal Shepherd from Adam West High School decide to take part in an extracurricular activity and film p*ornography.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Meg comes home from Russia after realizing she was used for a green card marriage; Chris joins Principal Shepherd in shooting p*rnos at Adam West High as an extracurricular activity."

What happened in the previous episode of Family Guy?

Family Guy season 21 episode 19 was titled From Russia with Love. It was directed by John Holmquist and written by Seth MacFarlane, David Zuckerman, and Polina Diaz.

The episode saw Brian's Instagram get hacked. Stewie and Brian later made their way to Russia with Meg, while Quagmire started dating Lois' high school bully.

What is Family Guy about?

Created by Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy showcases the exploits of the Griffin family. Its members consist of the married pair, Peter and Lois, and their children, Meg, Chris, and Stewie. They even have a talking pet dog named Brian. It is set in the fictional city of Quahog, Rhode Island, and displays humor with a heavy emphasis on American culture and history.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the show's synopsis reads:

"This animated series features the adventures of the Griffin family. Endearingly ignorant Peter and his stay-at-home wife, Lois, reside in Quahog, R.I., and have three kids. Meg, the eldest child, is a social outcast, and teenage Chris is awkward and clueless when it comes to the opposite sex."

It further states:

"The youngest, Stewie, is a genius baby who is bent on killing his mother and destroying the world. Brian, the talking dog, keeps Stewie in check while sipping martinis and sorting through his own issues."

Family Guy first aired on January 31, 1999, and has aired 408 episodes to date. In 2013, TV Guide ranked it the ninth-greatest TV cartoon.

Season 21 episode 20 of Family Guy will air on May 7, 2023, at 8:00 pm central time on Fox.

