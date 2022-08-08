What time will Flip to a Million Season 1 Episode 2 air on HGTV? Plot, release date and more details explored

Flip to a Million Season 1 Episode 2 will air at 9 PM (ET)/ 8 PM (CT) on HGTV. The home makeover show will be back with experts Dani and Jon along with EJ and Jason.

After reaching a new destination, Dallas, the experts will now be working on their challenge to flip a house in six months with $1000 starting cash and make a million dollar sale. The official description of the upcoming episode, titled Finding a Palace in Dallas, reads:

“Flippers Dani and Jon overcome a giant problem at their first flip and go on the search for their second home. Also, flippers EJ and Jason buy their first house but quickly realize they need to bring in a partner to make their million dollar goal in time.”

All about Flip to a Million Season 1 Episode 2

In the premier episode of “the biggest flippin' social experiment in real estate history,” flippers Dani and Jon along with EJ and Jason were dropped in Dallas, Texas. Since it is an unfamiliar territory for them, they now have to spend the next six months on their project and aim to make $1 million in sales in the end.

After Jason and EJ Williams failed to do real estate wholesaling in Dallas, the couple decided to renovate someone's bathroom. Jon and Dani Wrobel, on the other hand, wholesaled another home worth $50,000. Although the house was haunted, after various failed attempts, the couple finally made an $8,500 profit on the house.

Now, in the second episode of Flip to a Million, Dani and Jon will go property hunting to make quick bucks after completing the first project. EJ and Jason, on the other hand, will be on the look out for a partner after buying their first house to flip. The latter two are known for making luxurious designs feel accessible, and they both have “very similar tastes as it relates to design,” making “selecting design finishes and materials enjoyable most times.”

The couple “love to design spaces with modern, luxurious, timeless finishes that also have great functionality,” but with limited budget and time constraints, the experts might have difficulty flipping the house in their old ways. Despite the hardship, the duo will be transparent about the home-flipping process on Flip to a Million. EJ told HGTV before the premiere of the show:

“This was the toughest thing we've done professionally, but it's been very rewarding to test our experience and tenacity in a new market.”

Further adding:

“A lot of this business is trusting your instinct and gut. This work is not the glitz and glamor some people often confuse it to be. It can be frustrating and you have to rely on a lot of people to get the job done. It takes a lot of hard work and vision to transform homes, but it pays off if you stay the course.”

Even Jon thinks that flipping house is not an easy task, and with every episode, the viewers will get to see the “ins and outs of the business.” But along with this, they also plan to “show Americans realistically what it is to flip houses.”

Tune in on HGTV on Monday to watch the next episode of Flip to a Million, a show that aims to prove that "in the world of real estate, it’s possible to start out with almost nothing and turn it into a fortune."

Edited by Priya Majumdar