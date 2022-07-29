Who is EJ Williams from Flip to a Million? Realtor is all set to make her debut on HGTV network

HGTV is coming up with a new series, Flip to a Million, on August 1 with realtor EJ Williams. With the show, the realtor will mark her debut on the network. EJ Williams hails from Chicago South Side and has flipped over 200 homes.

In the new flipping series, EJ Williams will have to transform houses in Dallas into a million dollar properties in six months with limited resources and an initial budget of only $1,000. She will work her magic with her husband and business partner Jason. The couple, who have a daughter together, recently “celebrated 17 years of marriage.”

About Flip to a Million realtor EJ Williams

Before flipping houses, EJ and Jason were working sales jobs. After being inspired by HGTV flips for years, the couple decided to take a leap of faith, and with the help of their friends, they started working on their first flip. It turned out to be a profitable venture, and the couple earned “around $60,000” from it. Hence, they decided to continue and have been flipping homes for about 16 years now.

The Chicago native is the founder of You Go Girl!, a nonprofit organization that transforms the lives of inner-city girls by teaching health and life skills.

The licensed real estate broker in Illinois and Georgia is also the co-founder of Ultimate Real Estate Group (boutique brokerage firm) and Ultimate Homes Chicago (investment and development company). EJ is further credited with developing the Ultimate Real Estate Blueprint (URB).

The “Real Estate Investor Broker & Designer” also serves on the “board for Cambridge Classical Academy and Vice Chair of the board for Humble Design Chicago,” as per her official website, Building Her Legacy.

She completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Finance with a concentration in Real Estate Investments from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The Queen of Flips has been flipping one house at a time in Chicago. Now, with Flip to a Million, EJ and her partner are hoping to inspire and encourage others.

Speaking to HGTV about her debut series, she said:

“We are most excited for viewers to take this wild ride with us. We hope to encourage someone who has been wanting to get into real estate to take a chance and go for it!”

About HGTV show Flip to a Million

On Flip to a Million, two house flipping couples - Jason and EJ Williams of Chicago, Illinois, and Jonand Dani Wrobel of Long Island, New York – will be dropped in Dallas, Texas, for the experiment. In the new city, the experts have to show their flipping skills to achieve $1 million in house sales.

In the premiere episode, the couple will reach the new city to flip the house and showcase their skills after the initial setbacks. The description of Episode 1 reads:

“Two savvy house-flipping couples are dropped into a new city for a radical social experiment with real estate. Starting with only $1,000, they'll attempt to climb the property ladder and sell a house for one-million dollars -- all in just six months.”

Speaking about being on the show, EJ said:

“This was the toughest thing we've done professionally, but it's been very rewarding to test our experience and tenacity in a new market."

Tune in on Monday, August 1 on HGTV at 9 pm ET to watch the two couples flipping houses on Flip to a Million.

