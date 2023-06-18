Season 2 episode 9 of FROM will be released on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 11:00 pm ET on MGM+. This terrifying show takes the audience on an uncanny journey where a sleepy town is infested with paranormal occurrences. This town is surrounded by forests which are home to evil creatures who awaken from their slumber at night. Once a person enters this town, they can never leave.

The show stars Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens, Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews, David Alpay as Jade Herrera, Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews, Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines, Scott McCord as Victor, Shaun Majumder as Father Khatri, Ricky He as Kenny Liu, Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller, Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan, and several others.

FROM on MGM+ season 2 episode 9: Jim will regret his decisions

The upcoming episode of the show is titled Ball of Magic Fire. The trailer and synopsis revealed that in the new episode, the town folks will still be investigating the occurrences of the town. The episode will shed light on the stress that the residents of the town live with as their worst fears will soon come true.

Meanwhile, in season 2 episode 9, Jim will see that Randall tied Donna to a tree. While it has not been revealed what Randall's true intentions are, Jim will regret joining hands with the unstable man in order to fulfill a mission.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Panic spreads through town as the residents face a chilling new threat to their survival; Jim realizes the magnitude of the mistake he made by enlisting Randall in his cause."

FROM season 2 episode 9: has been directed by Jack Bender and written by John Griffin & Jeff Pinkner.

FROM on MGM+ season 2 episode 8: What happened in the previous episode?

The previous episode of the show was titled Forest for the Trees and it featured Jim and Randall joining hands for a mission. It was directed by Brad Turner and written by John Griffin and Vivian Lee.

The official synopsis of the episode, which released on June 11, 2023, read:

"In their pursuit of the truth about the town, Jim and Randall hatch a dangerous plan; meanwhile, a new form of terror is brewing."

More about FROM

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the forest including the terrifying creatures that come out at night."

In an interview with Multichannel News, the showrunner John Griffin said that the second season will have more mystery than season 1.

"Season one was very much about getting to know these people that are trapped in this place and getting to know the place itself. In season two, we have the opportunity to really delve deeper into their experiences in both ways you would expect and ways you wouldn’t expect. We go a little deeper into the horror experience as well as the emotional experience that our characters are going through," he expressed.

The show was created by John Griffin and the executive producers include Nancy Cotton, Anthony and Joe Russo, Jack Bender, John Griffin, Mike Larocca, Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Scott Rosenberg, and several others.

Poll : 0 votes