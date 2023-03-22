Netflix's new Vietnamese thriller movie, Furies, is expected to air on the streaming platform on Thursday, March 23, 2023. A prequel to the popular 2019 flick, titled Furie, the movie explores Vietnam of the 90s, focusing on the lives of three fiercely determined vigilantes who intend to take down a notorious crime syndicate.

The movie features Veronica Ngo in one of the lead roles, along with several others portraying key supporting characters. She's also the director and co-writer of the movie.

Netflix's Furies trailer promises a lot of action and drama

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Furies on February 28, 2023, and it offers a peek into the dangerous lives of the three main characters in the movie. The trailer opens with a voiceover that sets the tone for the movie. It says,

''Have you ever wondered if what we're doing is right?''

The trailer subsequently goes on to briefly depict several violent action sequences from the movie, but it doesn't give away any major spoilers.

Overall, it maintains an extremely dark tone that fans of revenge action thrillers would certainly love. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Netflix's YouTube channel:

''Three furious vigilantes unite to take down a sinister crime syndicate that controls the mean streets of '90s Saigon in this prequel to "Furie."

Based on the trailer and synopsis, fans can look forward to an extremely entertaining and gripping action thriller that explores various complex themes like vigilantism, crimes, and revenge, among other things.

The 2019 film, Furie, tells the story of a woman who sets out to track down her daughter's kidnappers. The movie was a commercial and critical hit, with many critics praising lead actress Veronica Ngo's performance, the writing, and visuals, among numerous other things.

Who stars in Furies? Cast details explored

Furies stars Veronica Ngo in the lead role as Hai Phuong. Phuong is a fiercely determined woman who's not afraid to confront the most dangerous criminal. She's a former gangster who went on a nightmarish journey to track down her daughter's abductors in the previous film.

Ngo looks terrific in the trailer, and promises to deliver a compelling performance in the film. She received widespread critical acclaim for her performance in the 2019 film, and it'll be interesting to see how her character will be explored in the upcoming prequel.

Apart from the Furie movies, Veronica Ngo has starred in quite a few TV shows and movies over the years, including Da 5 Bloods, Going Home for Tet, and The Princess, among many more.

Featuring alongside Ngo in another key role is actor Dong Anh Quynh, who portrays the character of Bi in the movie. Not many other details about her character are known at this point, but she's expected to play an important role.

Her other notable acting credits include YOLO the Movie and Dien Tho Imperial Palace's Homicide Cases. The rest of the cast includes Toc Tien, Rima Thanh Vy, and many others.

Don't forget to watch the thriller movie, Furies, on Netflix on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

