What time will Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more about the true crime documentary

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich, the long-awaited follow-up to the 2020 docuseries Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich is set to air on Netflix and will be available for streaming from 3.01 am ET on Friday, November 25, 2022.

The documentary will focus on Ghislaine Maxwell, an accomplice of disgraced financier and convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich is helmed by Lisa Bryant and Maiken Baird. Lisa Bryant is best known for directing Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich and for producing TV shows such as Gone: The Forgotten Women of Ohio and Unspeakable Crime: The Killing of Jessica Chambers, among others. Maiken Baird, meanwhile, is the director of the 2012 sports documentary Venus and Serena.

Netflix's Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich will show how she abused her privileges to aid Jeffrey Epstein

The trailer for Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich was released on October 27, 2022, and begins with a voiceover that provides an insight contrary to popular opinion.

"You are taught that predators are old men in alleys. You're not told that a friend, a socialite, a woman can be a predator too."

It then gives viewers glimpses of multiple people being interviewed. These include people involved in the legal proceedings against Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein survivors like Annie Farmer, among others. The trailer is spliced with media footage of Maxwell's trial and various photographs of her over the years.

Maintaining a tense tone throughout, the trailer also raises the question as to why Ghislaine Maxwell was not arrested at the same time as Jeffrey Epstein. The official synopsis for Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich, as per Netflix, reads as:

"Stories from survivors frame this documentary detailing the s*x-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a socialite and accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein."

Netflix shared some more information about the documentary on its YouTube page that read:

"Discover the monster behind the monster. From filmmakers behind Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich go beyond the headlines of the Ghislaine Maxwell case to tell the definitive story of Epstein's mysterious accomplice, illuminating how her class and privilege concealed her predatory nature."

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Ghislaine Maxwell is the youngest daughter of former British minister and late media tycoon Robert Maxwell. Owing to her father's status and wealth, she was able to mingle with London's elite and was a socialite in the 80s. Following her father's death in 1991, Ghislaine moved to New York, where she crossed paths with Jeffrey Epstein.

The two were in a romantic relationship for a brief period and though it fell apart, they remained close friends for decades. Maxwell, by the time Epstein was arrested in 2015, had largely disappeared from public life.

Under the FBI's radar for facilitating Epstein, Maxwell was also named in multiple lawsuits by survivors, who accused her of grooming them to be exploited by Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in 2020 and was eventually convicted on five out of six counts that she was accused of, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Maxwell is currently serving her sentence.

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich, produced by RadicalMedia and Third Eye Motion Picture Company, airs exclusively on Netflix on November 25, 2022, alongside Blood & Water season 3. While Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich was a four-part docuseries, its follow-up is a film that runs for under two hours.

