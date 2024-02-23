What time will God Save Texas premiere on HBO Max? Synopsis, episode count, and more explored

HBO is coming up with a one-of-a-kind travelogue docuseries, God Save Texas. The show moves away from the stereotypical and idealized views of Texas, including Wild West stereotypes and picturesque landscapes, and instead focuses on the cultural, institutional, and environmental challenges that the region faces.

The series delves deep into the heart of Texas, uncovering the complexities and difficulties that are often overlooked.

The anthology series explores Texas through the eyes of three acclaimed Texan filmmakers: Richard Linklater, Alex Stapleton and Iliana Sosa. It has been adapted from a book called God Save Texas: A Journey Into the Soul of the Lone Star State, written by Lawrence Wright, which explores community life in Texas through people's narratives.

When is God Save Texas premiering? Release schedule and how to watch?

The HBO documentary is coming to HBO Max on February 27, 2024, at 9 PM ET and it will be released in three parts. The first part, which is titled God Save Texas: Hometown Prison, will drop on the streaming platform on February 27, 2024, at 9 PM ET. The episode is one and a half hours long.

The next two parts of the trilogy will premiere the next day, Wednesday, February 28, 2024. The second part is titled God Save Texas: The Price of Oil, and the third part is titled God Save Texas: La Frontera. The two parts are an hour each. It will begin at 9 PM ET and continue until 11 PM ET.

All three parts will be available to watch later on the HBO streaming platform. Since it is an HBO Original show, the trilogy can only be streamed on HBO Max with a subscription. The subscription tiers are as follows:

$9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (with ads)

$15.99 per month or $149.99 per year (ad-free)

$19.99 per month or $199.99 per year (ultimate ad-free)

What is the anthology all about?

The official synopsis of the documentary reads as follows:

“Three directors offer their unique and personal perspectives on their home state of Texas, creating vivid portraits of a state that mirrors the United States’ past, present, and future. Inspired by the book God Save Texas: A Journey Into the Soul of the Lone Star State by Lawrence Wright.”

The first part, directed by five-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker Richard Linklater, sheds light on Huntsville, the capital of the Texas prison system. Linklater has close ties with Huntsville and he explores the complex issues of the penal system in his home state in the one-and-a-half-hour-long episode.

Through interviews with various local individuals, correctional officers, lawyers, death penalty advocates, and protestors, Linklater provides a multifaceted picture of the criminal justice system in Texas.

The second part is directed by Houston filmmaker Alex Stapleton. It focuses on how the Texas oil sector affects Houston people, particularly the black and disenfranchised population.

Tracing her own family history, Stapleton investigates the involvement of the black community in the Texas oil boom as well as the environmental racism they faced despite this.

The final part is directed by Iliana Sosa, who explores El Paso's rich Mexican heritage and the coexistence and division along the border with Juárez, Mexico.

Sosa highlights the concept of “Nepantla,” which is the in-between nature of the borderland and the challenges faced by first-generation immigrant children who are forced to navigate dual cultures.

Explore the realities of life in Texas with God Save Texas, premiering this February.