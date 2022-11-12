What time will Gold Rush: White Water season 6 premiere on Discovery? Format, release date and more details explored

Gold Rush: White Water season 6 is all set to premiere on Discovery in less than a day. Dustin Hurt, who recently returned from his biggest gold haul ever, will be betting on everything he has for the chance of a massive payday in the forthcoming season.

The official synopsis of the forthcoming series reads as:

"Dustin Hurt and his crew gamble it all on gold claims deeper in the Alaskan wilderness than ever before. Surviving and thriving in the hostile terrain requires true grit and nerves of steel as they learn to take on everything Mother Nature throws at them."

In the new season, Dustin is given the chance of a lifetime to purchase a remote land called Nugget Creek. The property has a previously proven history of having delivered gold.

Upon hearing what the previous owner told him, Dustin gathers every penny he has and purchases it. He barely searches through the surface and tries to see if he could find anything the land might offer.

With little to no time left for the series to premiere, here's everything you need to know about the forthcoming show Gold Rush: White Water season 6.

Gold Rush: White Water new season will focus on Dustin Hurt learning brand new skills to survive

The forthcoming season of Gold Rush: White Water is all set to premiere on Discovery on Friday, November 11, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT. If viewers miss the pilot episode, they can stream it live on the same day on Discovery+.

In season 6 of Gold Rush: White Water, Dustin will have to relocate his entire mining operation across the Chilkat mountains. Apart from that, the entire crew will have to go up the mighty Tsirky river for another nine miles. Subsequently, they will have to learn brand new skills that will help them face possible difficulties in the rough terrain.

The series will focus on revolving around Dustin and this latest life-changing experience to figure out if the new land he purchased, Nugget Creek, will live up to its famous claim of providing gold.

Here's what viewers can expect from season 6 episode 1 of Gold Rush: White Water

Titled Fortune Favors the Bold, the pilot episode of Gold Rush: White Water season 6 will feature the entire decision-making process that Dustin underwent before he purchased the claim.

The official synopsis for episode 1 reads as:

"Dustin Hurt faces a dilemma: risk his life and financial ruin by purchasing and mining one of the most legendary and inhospitable claims in Alaska or play it safe in the white water of McKinley Creek."

Prior to the premiere of the show, Discovery released a sneak peek teasing fans as to what to expect from the forthcoming series. The trailer opened up with Dustin talking about the journey he and his crew undertook to reach the creek.

Dustin revealed that they had to get up on to the creek in 10 ft of snow. He also added that Nugget Creek was the most raging creek he has ever been to. He continued:

"The most raging creek I've ever seen ever out here. I've bled for this. You have to really want this or else you won't do it."

The trailer also teased that the crew witnessed an earthquake and rock fall while they were there.

Gold Rush: White Water will premiere on Discovery on November 11, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

