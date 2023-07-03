The highly anticipated eighth season of Grantchester is all set to premiere on PBS on Sunday, July 10, 2023, at 9 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. The series tells the story of a reverend who teams up with a detective to help him solve various complicated murder mysteries and other cases in the titular village in the 1950s.

The series stars Robson Green in one of the major roles, along with various others playing important supporting characters. The show is helmed by noted screenwriter Daisy Coulam and is based on James Runcie's critically acclaimed collections of short stories, titled The Grantchester Mysteries.

Grantchester season 8 will focus on Will, whose life takes a shocking turn

The official trailer for the eighth season of the show was released by PBS on May 11, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the new installment. A short description of what's in store in the upcoming season, as per a press release, reads:

''Will is the happiest he’s ever been but his world will be rocked by a terrible accident. He’s always preached the word of a compassionate God – but how can he now, when his despair leads him on a dangerous downward spiral? Geordie has found a new contentment in his relationship with Cathy, but when they are both confronted with shocking announcements at work their happiness is threatened.''

The synopsis further states:

''As Mrs. C, Leonard, Jack and Daniel rally around, both Will and Geordie find themselves in unfamiliar, emotional waters and murder is always around the corner.''

Based on the description and trailer, viewers can expect another highly dramatic and tense season, replete with several shocking plot-twists as Will's life takes a devastating turn.

The upcoming season reportedly features a total of six episodes, with one episode set to drop every week. The finale will include two episodes that'll air on August 6, 2023.

More details about Grantchester plot and cast

Grantchester centers around a vicar and a detective trying to solve several cases together using different methods. Their two contrasting personalities help crack a lot of cases as they delve deep into the various mysteries plaguing their town. Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the mystery series reads:

''In the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester in the 1950s, gruff, down-to-earth police inspector Geordie Keating's methodical approach to police work complements the intuitive techniques of local vicar Sidney Chambers, and later the Rev. Will Davenport.''

The description further states:

''Geordie forms an unlikely partnership with both men of the cloth, and as partners they bring different insights into the crimes they start to unravel, forming true friendships as they work together. Village life in Grantchester proves to be much livelier than its sleepy appearance might suggest, with intrigue and gossip swirling in the background of Geordie's investigations.''

The detective drama series has received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics over the years, thanks to its intriguing plot, fascinating characters, and atmopshere, among various other things.

The cast features several talented actors, including Robson Green as DI Geordie Keating, Tom Brittney as the Reverend William ''Will'' Davenport, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. Sylvia Chapman, and many others.

Don't miss the new season of Grantchester on PBS on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

