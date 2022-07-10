What time will Grantchester Season 7 air on PBS? Release date, trailer and more details explored

Grantchester, the British period drama, is scheduled to return to PBS this July with Season 7 as Robson Green's DI Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney's Reverend Will Davenport join forces to solve a series of new intriguing murder cases.

The mystery drama series, inspired by James Runcie's fictional novel series titled Grantchester Mysteries, will have its seventh season set in 1959, just before the swinging sixties take off. The upcoming season will premiere its episode 1 this Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 9 pm ET. The remaining episodes of the 6-episode long season will air consecutively every week until the finale, which is scheduled for August.

The official synopsis for Grantchester Season 7 reads:

"With a new decade just around the corner, the question of what the future holds is on everyone’s minds, not least Will’s, but before the 50s roll over into the swinging sixties there are some crimes to solve and some life-changing decisions to be made that might change life in Grantchester forever."

Here's everything one needs to know about the series ahead of its premiere this Sunday.

Season 7 of Grantchester will open in the summer of 1959 with a range of new mysterious cases

Masterpiece PBS' mystery series, Grantchester, is making a comeback with its Season 7 this Sunday, July 10, in a six-part series. The first episode of the series is set in the Cambridgeshire area of Grantchester at the height of the long, sweltering summer of 1959, when the wedding season started out at full force.

Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Green) is just as occupied as ever, looking into a number of local homicide cases while the Reverend, Will Davenport (Brittney), has a number of wedding ceremonies to carry out. A new decade is approaching and people, including Will, are busy wondering about the uncertainties that it might bring along in their lives.

Anna Wilson Jones' Adele Fitzgerald, a resident of the magnificent estate where she lives with her single sister Maude, is one of the brides. When their wayward brother Lord Edmund's death is discovered on the grounds of their property, Will teams up with DI George Keating to look into all the dark secrets that the family holds to determine whether or not the case may be homicide.

The case also causes Geordie to have a disagreement with his current superior, DCI Elliot Wallace (Michael D. Xavier), as well as with DC Larry Peters (Bradley Hall). However, Edmund's personal past comes into focus as Will and Geordie explore the Fitzgerald family history, raising questions about his past love life, hinting at a perpetrator linked to his previous romances.

While Geordie, who is presently residing at the vicarage in Leonard's former room, intends to strategically win back his separated wife Cathy and return to the family home, Will seems to be on the verge of finding romance following his encounter with an intriguing woman at a jazz club. However, one question remains unanswered: will the two men ultimately find their respective happy endings?

The official synopsis of Episode 1 states:

"When a dead body is found, Will and Geordie find themselves investigating stories of lost love and familial inheritance to uncover the killer."

More about Grantchester Season 7 and its cast

A new decade is approaching and people, including Will, are busy wondering about the uncertainties that it might bring along in their lives. However, before the 60s begin, the two have a number of murder investigations on hand to solve while also making some metamorphic life choices, which might hold the key and potential to alter life in Grantchester in the coming future.

Along with Robson Green and Tom Brittney, the rest of the series regulars, including Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. Chapman, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, and Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, will also return to the series.

Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Melissa Johns as Miss Scott, and Bradley Hall as Larry Peters will also be seen in the upcoming Season 7.

Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts, Fresh Meat, Feel Good) joins the cast of YOU S4 in the role of Kate.

The Call the Midwife and Ghosts actress Charlotte Ritchie will make a surprise guest appearance in episode 2 of the upcoming season as Bonnie, Cathy's niece. Additionally, fans are urged to keep an eye out for Michael D. Xavier, Anna Wilson-Jones, Ellora Torchia, Emma Cunniffe, Janie Dee, Philip Whitchurch, and Rowena King, among others.

As previously mentioned, Grantchester Season 7 will premiere on July 10, at 9 pm ET on PBS.

