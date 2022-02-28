Boruto Episode 238: Capture of the perpetrator who killed captain Taiki

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 238 featured the shinobis attempting to catch the perpetrator who killed captain Taiki. Just when things looked good as they managed to escape from the Funato clan, one member managed to sneak into the ship and cause havoc.

However, Shinobis from the Land of Water and Konoha village are trained for some of the toughest situations and Kawaki was able to display some fine investigative skills during this episode. Here’s what happened in episode 238 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Boruto episode 8: Captain Taiki assassinated by someone on the ship

In episode 8, the Shinobis made it out of the straits and managed to escape from the Funato clan. They were on their way to the Land of Water and captain Taiki was quite happy since he was going to be compensated for the loss of his boat.

The crew went to sleep and they woke up to extremely bad news. Captain Taiki was murdered and everyone suspected Kyoho since he had a blood-stained cloth.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 . #boruto Boruto #238 | This Iwabe vs Kyoho cut is definitely my favourite from today’s episode: the smears, the punch impact and the fabric shading were all strong! I hope the arc continues on this trend of action Boruto #238 | This Iwabe vs Kyoho cut is definitely my favourite from today’s episode: the smears, the punch impact and the fabric shading were all strong! I hope the arc continues on this trend of action👌. #boruto https://t.co/tOKVNfkQY7

However, they decided to find some proof before accusing the ex-criminal. Iwabe continued to be suspicious of the giant as he went on a rampage while assisting Kawaki and Boruto against a member of the Funato clan. The giant is unable to justify himself and the rest of the team decided to conduct some investigation.

One of the rescued members decided to come out as an eyewitness who blamed Kyoho since he was walking near the captain’s quarters. Kawaki displayed his brilliance as he found it extremely suspicious for multiple reasons. He explained the plan to Iwabe and Boruto and decided to lay a thorough trap for the sneaky Funato clan member to show up.

Kawaki made it look like Kyoho was killed and the perpetrator decided to steal his blade after his death. Everyone stood there waiting for him. He was cornered and decided to blow up the engine and kill himself so that no information about the Funato clan would be extracted from him.

Denki immediately tried fixing the engine but his efforts were futile. The episode ended with the team mentally preparing themselves for the hardships they might face in the next couple of hours.

