Boruto Episode 238: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans eagerly await the upcoming episode as the team finally takes on Tenma Araumi. From what was last seen, things went smoothly as the Land of Water and Konohagakure members successfully completed the mission assigned to them.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations maintains a strict schedule for releasing their episodes. Based on that, the upcoming episode 238 will be released by the end of this week.

Note: These dates are subject to change owing to unforeseen circumstances delaying the release of an episode.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 238 release details

The upcoming episode of the series will be released on Sunday, which is on February 27, 2022. The latest episodes of the series will be available on both Crunchyroll and Funimation, thanks to their simulcast agreement. However, one must pay for either of the platforms’ subscription plans in order to access the episodes on the day of release. However, the episode will be available for free one week after its release.

The release dates for major regions are mentioned below:

Greenwich Mean Time: 9:00 am

Central Standard Time: 3:00 am

Eastern Standard Time: 4:00 am

Pacific Standard Time: 1:00 am

Indian Standard Time: 2:30 pm

Episode 237 recap

Episode 237 began with Boruto and Kawaki contacting Kagura from the fortress after they had successfully infiltrated it without being spotted. As they tried to make their way towards a cannon-like weapon that collected chakra, they were unable to remain stealthy. Eventually, one of Araumi’s sons met Kagura, Boruto, and Kawaki.

All the members engaged Tenma Araumi in combat while they tried to destroy the large ninja tool simultaneously. However, Tenma was successfully able to hold them off all by himself. He ordered his team to fire the cannon towards the ship containing all the rescued researchers of Konoha along with Sarada, Mitsuki, and Denki’s team.

Fortunately, Denki was able to steer the ship away from the attack’s trajectory. However, the Funato clan tried launching another attack which was averted by the protagonist successfully. Everyone managed to escape and completed the mission by rescuing all the hostages.

Edited by Danyal Arabi