Boruto Episode 237: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Boruto fans are excited to see how Water and Leaf shinobis fare against the Funato clan. The previous episodes left fans restless as Tenma seemed to be a strong opponent that the Leaf and Water shinobis needed to deal with.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations maintains a strict release schedule for its manga chapters and anime episodes. Hence, fans can expect the upcoming Episode 237 to be released by the end of this week. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Boruto Episode 237 release details

The upcoming episode will be released on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The episode will be available on both Crunchyroll and Funimation. However, one would have to avail the platforms’ paid subscriptions in order to watch it on the day of its release. However, the episode will be available to view for free, one week after its release.

The release times for various regions are mentioned below:

Indian Standard Time: 2:30 pm

Greenwich Mean Time: 9:00 am

Pacific Standard Time: 1:00 am

Central Standard Time: 3:00 am

Eastern Standard Time: 4:00 am

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 236 recap

Episode 236 consisted of multiple plot lines as the shinobis from Kirigakure and Konohagakure split into multiple teams to carry out their missions. Denki, Metal, and Iwabe head towards the ship in order to escape with the hostages that would eventually be freed by Sarada and Mitsuki.

Sarada Uchiha and Mitsuki make quick work of the guards as they’re far stronger and more advanced when it comes to performing jutsus. They successfully free the hostages and direct them towards the ship that was being captured by Denki’s team. Denki seemed to be struggling to get the engine started. His attempt at hotwiring failed, and he ended up using his Lightning Release to supply enough electricity to get the ship’s engine started.

This episode also featured Tenma (Araumi’s second son), and gave fans a glimpse of his strength. He seems like a formidable foe and it will be interesting to see how Kawaki and his team perform against Tenma.

What to expect

The next few episodes will conclude the fight between the shinobis and the pirates of the Funato clan. Based on what was shown in the preview, the upcoming episode will feature Kagura fighting against Tenma. However, fans can also expect Kawaki and Boruto to assist their friend in this fight.

Edited by Siddharth Satish