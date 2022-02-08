Boruto episode 236: Release date and time, where to watch and more

The previous episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations saw Team 7 and Kagura Karatachi following the Funato clan to Doutou Island. While they encountered some difficulties on the way, the shinobis were able to remain hidden without alerting the members of the pirate clan.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of the next episode. Based on the release schedule, Episode 236 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will arrive by the end of this week.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 236 release details

Episode 236 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be released on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Release dates for the series are tightly controlled, so it is unlikely that they will change unless there is an unforeseen circumstance.

The latest episodes of the series are available on Crunchyroll and Funimation. In order to watch the episodes on the day of release, one will have to avail the paid services of the aforementioned platforms. However, it is to be noted that each episode will be available for free one week after its release.

The release times for Episode 236 across various regions are listed below:

Greenwich Mean Time: 9:00 am

Eastern Standard Time: 4:00 am

Central Standard Time: 3:00 am

Pacific Standard Time: 1:00 am

Indian Standard Time: 2:30 pm

Recap of episode 235

In episode 235, Team 7, along with Kagura and his prisoners, were seen sailing to Doutou Island to pursue members of the Funato clan. However, their boat was stopped by pirates who were patrolling the area.

While everyone tried to remain hidden, Kawaki failed to do so as he stepped out of the shadows, gasping for air. Fortunately, the shinobis were able to neutralize the guards with ease.

The group soon realized that the situation was far worse than they had imagined as the pirate clan held people hostage on the island and forced them to work.

Although Boruto wanted to go to the island, Mitsuki and Sarada opted to go instead. They thought it would be smarter for them to recon before engaging the pirate clan members.

Once there, Mitsuki and Sarada discovered that the Funatos had tinkered with a bot planted by Denki's team. The duo decided to locate the bot and rewire it to find Denki's hideout. As a result, they were able to regroup with Team 5.

Sarada then learned that the researchers from Konohagakure were also captured by members of the Funato clan.

The next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will likely see Mitsuki, Sarada and Denki’s team trying to evacuate the captives on Dotou island.

