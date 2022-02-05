Are filler episodes destroying the Boruto series?

The Boruto fandom has very mixed feelings about the anime, and this is mainly due to the huge number of filler arcs. A large number of the episodes have either no link to the manga storyline, or have no canon confirmation. This brings us to the question, are filler episodes ruining the anime?

Boruto filler episodes and why they don’t work

How much of the anime is filler?

JmoneyGamer @JmoneyGamer2 I think it’s crazy Boruto only has 60 chapters in the manga when the anime has 200 episodes. I mean you know there’s a big issue when the anime basically has to have a ton of filler because there’s just not enough content to adapt I think it’s crazy Boruto only has 60 chapters in the manga when the anime has 200 episodes. I mean you know there’s a big issue when the anime basically has to have a ton of filler because there’s just not enough content to adapt

As of January 30, 2022, the Boruto anime has released 234 episodes, with only 80 of them being manga canon. A whopping 165 episodes are filler, meaning that seventy percent of the entire anime consists of just filler content.

Anime fans often criticize the Naruto and Shippuden anime for their extensive filler episodes, but the sequel series of the franchise takes it to a whole new level.

Manga canon and filler

Ichigo @realichigo Boruto anime should'nt have released in 2017, it should've been released way later. The manga should've been weekly with way better artist. Boruto anime should'nt have released in 2017, it should've been released way later. The manga should've been weekly with way better artist.

The Boruto manga began serialization in 2016, updating chapters once a month. Anime episodes started 2017, with only eleven chapters having been published. The anime began airing filler episodes from the second episode itself, prompting many fans to entirely skip over the first 180 episodes due to there being only 27 manga canon episodes.

Ichigo @realichigo I say it should've been released way later because we would get less anime canon arcs because the reason why we get boring episodes like right now is because it's too close to the manga. Not all anime canon is bad but a big chunk of it is meh. I say it should've been released way later because we would get less anime canon arcs because the reason why we get boring episodes like right now is because it's too close to the manga. Not all anime canon is bad but a big chunk of it is meh.

One of the biggest problems with such extensive filler distribution is that it adversely affects the continuity of the plot of the story. This is especially true for Boruto as it is not a seasonal anime, airing throughout the year like One Piece.

With no idea how the manga story would develop, creators of the anime start adding in concepts and powers which might ultimately divert the story in a completely different direction.

An example of this would be the 2003 adaptation of Fullmetal Alchemist, where the anime diverges from the original story after the first ten episodes as it catches up with the manga.

The introduction of the Jougan is one such instance in the anime. There was no mention of the power in the manga, and its powers or origin remain mysterious even in the anime.

Some fans have pointed out that it was shown in the post time-skip scene of the manga and anime. However, others argue that while the anime does show the Jougan, the design in the manga makes it seem just like an ordinary Byakugan.

The series is infamous for introducing very overpowered abilities like Ada’s all-seeing Senrigan, which makes the Jougan quite possible. But it remains inconsistent with the storyline, since unlike the karma, Boruto neither awakens it again, nor tries to hone his skills and explore the abilities of this mysterious visual jutsu.

Anime canon

Rouge  @BlackClover_twt The "filler" percentage of the four popular anime series from Studio Pierrot The "filler" percentage of the four popular anime series from Studio Pierrot https://t.co/z7u2LeVpgE

The silver lining in this scenario are anime canon episodes. Considered filler by many fans, anime canon episodes elaborate characters and situations better, creating a decent ambience. The manga is both abrupt and episodic, and the jumps between scenes and situations are often jarring.

But this aspect is also somewhat compromised due to the inconsistent animation of the episodes. Often the animation quality itself becomes an effective marker indicating the significance of the filler episodes.

The shocking new developments in chapter 66 has many fans anticipating the formal introduction of the Jougan in the Boruto manga. Recent episodes of the anime also dropped clues through the new opening theme and an increased focus on Kawaki, suggesting that the latest manga arc will be animated soon.

ً @_SlimeDave Boruto is never gonna go on hiatus for the manga to get ahead and nor is it ever gonna go seasonal, it also won’t so Pierrot can “work on Bleach” because both anime series have their own separate staff. The series will never be mostly manga canon and y’all gotta accept that. Boruto is never gonna go on hiatus for the manga to get ahead and nor is it ever gonna go seasonal, it also won’t so Pierrot can “work on Bleach” because both anime series have their own separate staff. The series will never be mostly manga canon and y’all gotta accept that.

Many fans admit that the only reason they still follow the anime is because of the first episode, teasing the post time-skip Boruto and Kawaki fight, with the latter's words implying that Naruto was dead.

But with the latest batch of filler episodes that the anime is airing, and with chapter 66 ending with a cliffhanger, the unwieldy number of fillers is likely to continue.

