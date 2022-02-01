Boruto episode 235: Release date and time, where to watch and more

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans are excited for the upcoming episode as Team 7 along with Kagura, pursue the members of the Funato clan. Kagura’s hunch was right as there was a terrorist attack that served as a distraction for the aforementioned culprits to carry out their plan.

The series maintains a strict release schedule. Based on that, the next episode is set to be released by the end of this week. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations - Release date and timings for episode 235

According to the series’ release schedule, the upcoming episode will arrive on February 6, 2022. The release date is unlikely to change unless unforeseen circumstances hinder the process.

The latest episodes of this series will be available on both Crunchyroll and Funimation. However, one would have to avail the platforms’ paid services in order to view the episodes on the day of release.

Each episode will be available for free a week after its release.

The release times for the various regions are mentioned below:

Indian Standard Time: 2:30 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 4:00 am

Central Standard Time: 3:00 am

Pacific Standard Time: 1:00 am

Greenwich Mean Time: 9:00 am

Episode 234 recap

In episode 234, Sarada, Mitsuki and Kawaki looked after Dr. Katasuke and others who were injured from the incident. Meanwhile, Kagura learned about this mishap, confirming his hunch.

He requested for Boruto’s help since they were short-staffed. The duo realized that this was the work of the members from the Funato clan. They used the explosion as a distraction in order to rescue Araumi.

The two encountered members of the pirate clan and were quick to engage in combat. However Boruto and Kagura were defeated, allowing the criminals to escape.

Members of Team 7 realized that the enemies fled to the eastern islands where Team 5 was posted. Kagura decided to take the Mizukage’s permission and accompany Team 7.

The upcoming episode will most likely feature Kagura and his squad pursuing members of the Funato clan.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul