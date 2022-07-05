Where is The Conjuring house located? Rhode Island property recently sold for $1.5 million

The infamous "Conjuring house," which was the subject of modern horror master James Wan's ever-lasting Conjuring universe, has recently been sold for above the market value to buyer Jacqueline Nunez, owner of WonderGroup LLC. The house is one of the most haunted houses in America and has been the subject of multiple books, shows, and films in popular media.

In the upcoming second season premiere of CW's Mysteries Decoded, the show will look into this notorious house, accompanied by U.S. Navy veteran turned private investigator Jennifer Marshall and paranormal researcher Sara Gray. The precise location of the house is at 1677 Round Top Road in Burrillville, Rhode Island.

Read on for more details about the famed Conjuring house and its new buyer.

Who bought the Conjuring house?

After the Heinzen couple occupied the house for the past several years, they recently sold the house to Jacqueline Nunez, the owner of WonderGroup LLC. Much like the couple who inhabited the house before her, the Boston developer plans to keep the house open to the public.

Jennifer and Cory Heinzen, the previous owners of the house, are self-styled paranormal experts who bought the house in 2019 and eventually opened a paranormal business allowing guests and paranormal enthusiasts to spend a night in the house. The Heinzens reportedly fixed the house up for guests to stay and experience the paranormal activities linked to one of the most haunted places in the world.

Adam Berry @AdamJBerry #travelchannel #conjuringhouse Tune in TOMORROW FRIDAY at 9/8c on @travelchannel for an all new episode of Kindred Spirits! We explore the most infamous haunting in America. Here are a few pictures I took of the “Conjuring House” while we were there investigating. #KindredSpirits Tune in TOMORROW FRIDAY at 9/8c on @travelchannel for an all new episode of Kindred Spirits! We explore the most infamous haunting in America. Here are a few pictures I took of the “Conjuring House” while we were there investigating. #KindredSpirits #travelchannel #conjuringhouse https://t.co/cmFV1GVO3B

Mr. and Mrs. Heinzen allegedly had multiple encounters with the supernatural in the Conjuring house, including one instance of seeing a black-colored figure. Cory said:

"Once we realized we were both awake and both seeing it, it was gone."

They also reported instances of hearing footsteps, knocks on doors, among other unusual things.

Nunez plans to continue the program that the couple started. The Heinzens will remain involved in the paranormal tourism that Nunez plans to offer in the house. Speaking about the house, Nunez said:

"This is a very personal purchase for me,...When it hit the market, I thought, ‘This is a property that enables people to speak to the dead.’...I’m not afraid of the house...ask me again in a year."

The house went to Nunez over almost 10 other offers. The couple put a price tag of $1.2 million on the Conjuring house. It ended up going for much more at $1.5 million.

The rustic farmhouse is spread over 200 acres. Its grand structure has a total of ten rooms. It was initially built in 1736 and maintains a sturdy framework even today.

Why is the Conjuring house considered haunted?

Even before the film came out, neighbors and past residents had reported multiple instances of supernatural occurrences in the house. The Perron family, whose story transformed the house into the legend it is today, moved into the house in 1971.

Though they immediately reported seeing supernatural occurrences, they continued to live there till 1980. They had called Lauren and Ed Warren in 1973, which is the premise of Wan's film. Andrea, a child of the Perron family, says that she still feels at home when she visits the house.

Whatever the mysteries are that surround the Conjuring house, it is hardly a dangerous place to live in. The upcoming episode of Mysteries Decoded will take a more detailed look into the house.

