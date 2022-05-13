What time will Greatness Code Season 2 air on Apple TV+? Details explored

The Emmy-winning and internationally acclaimed sports documentary series Greatness Code is due to return with Season 2 later this week, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Director Gotham Chopra was in charge of the series. Along with Maverick Carter, Ameeth Sankaran, and Devin Johnson, he served as the series' executive producer.

Religion of Sports and UNINTERRUPTED are the joint producers of the hugely successful sports documentary series, which was nominated for a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Post-Produced Graphic Design in 2021.

Fans are understandably ecstatic to see their favorite athlete' lives unfold in all facets, especially the nuances that don't get recorded. Continue reading to learn everything from the release date, plot, and more about the second season of Greatness Code.

When will the second season of Greatness Code air on Apple TV+?

Season 2 of the Sports Documentary series will air worldwide on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 13, 2022.

What to expect from the second season of Greatness Code?

The official synopsis for the AppleTV+ show reads:

"Untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world, with each episode examining a pivotal moment that defined an athlete's career."

This sports documentary series sits down with some of the world's best athletes to uncover their struggles and revisit their triumphs, as well as what motivates them to achieve all that they have strived for so far. The new trailer revealed what the upcoming season's topics will be as well as the faces of the newly featured athletes.

The first season aired in July 2020 and featured an array of athletes including LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Tom Brady of the New England Patriots, Alex Morgan of the United States Women's National Team, snowboarder Shaun White, Usain Bolt of the Olympic sprint team, Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, and surfer Kelly Slater.

Season 2 picks up where Season 1 left off, with a lineup that includes Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, six-time X Games gold medalist Leticia Bufoni, Parapan American Track & Field star Scout Bassett, and Olympic winner Lindsey Vonn.

The series will follow these athletes as they discuss their tales, which will be conveyed in a stylish mix of live-action and visual effects. They will lift the veil on a critical career milestone when they clinch glory.

Don't forget to catch the second season of Greatness Code, on Friday, May 13, 2022, only on AppleTV+.

