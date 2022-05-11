What time will Savage Beauty air on Netflix? Release date, plot, trailer, and more about the drama series

Netflix's Savage Beauty is a South African thriller series about model Zinhle Manzini and her vendetta against the affluent and powerful Bhengu House.

Created by Lebogang Mogashoa, this Netflix original drama series will focus on the price of beauty and will feature a wide array of themes ranging from romance to betrayal to vengeance. Aside from the intriguing plot, Rosemary Zimu, Dumisani Mbebe, Nthati Moshesh, Angela Sithole, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, and Oros Mampofu make up the scintillating ensemble of this South African series.

Here's everything from the release date, plot, and trailer breakdown of the Netflix original series.

When will Savage Beauty Season 1 premiere on Netflix?

The Emperor Of Umlazi @MaBlerh



Don's daughter from his previous partner. She is the apple of his eye. Needless to say, Grace hates that. Cinderella and the evil stepmom situation. She is Phila's rival to run Bhengu Beauty in the future until... #SavageBeautyNetflix Daddy's Girl: Linda Bhengu ( @LadyNam_BM Don's daughter from his previous partner. She is the apple of his eye. Needless to say, Grace hates that. Cinderella and the evil stepmom situation. She is Phila's rival to run Bhengu Beauty in the future until... Daddy's Girl: Linda Bhengu (@LadyNam_BM)Don's daughter from his previous partner. She is the apple of his eye. Needless to say, Grace hates that. Cinderella and the evil stepmom situation. She is Phila's rival to run Bhengu Beauty in the future until...🙈 #SavageBeautyNetflix https://t.co/WbcxzrCrsG

Savage Beauty Season 1 will be released worldwide on Netflix this Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PT/ 3:00 a.m. ET.

The first season of the Netflix drama has a total of six episodes. We don't know how long each episode will be, but we're hoping it will be longer than 30 minutes to compensate for the short count.

What to expect from the first season of Savage Beauty?

The Emperor Of Umlazi @MaBlerh Meet the Bhengu family. The family behind a major player in the cosmetic industry (Bhengu Beauty). They are rich, filthy rich. Its actually disgusting. All of SA's socialites and celebrities come running when they call. Let me take you through who is who... #SavageBeautyNetflix Meet the Bhengu family. The family behind a major player in the cosmetic industry (Bhengu Beauty). They are rich, filthy rich. Its actually disgusting. All of SA's socialites and celebrities come running when they call. Let me take you through who is who... #SavageBeautyNetflix https://t.co/zrxvj3C25I

In the Netflix original series, Zimu plays Zinhle Manzini, a model with a tragic past, who is the face of Bhengu Beauty, a famed cosmetics company. Don and Grace Bhengu, the founders of the beauty brand, invite Manzini to live in their opulent mansion, where she becomes ingrained not just in the company, but also in the ranks of their extremely private family, which leaves her scarred forever.

But Manzini, unknown to them, has a secret of her own: she intends to disclose the Bhengu family's secrets, destroying both the company and the family in the process. However, in doing so, innocent people are hurt, making Zinhle's goal for vengeance difficult and confusing. She must act quickly in her quest for vengeance before the family discovers her true identity.

The official synopsis by Netflix for Savage Beauty reads,

"Seeking revenge for her tragic past, a mysterious woman embeds herself in a powerful family who possess a global beauty empire — and dark secrets."

Trailer Breakdown

We were introduced to an intriguing storyline in the explosive trailer dropped by Netflix last month. The clip begins with Zinhle being named the face of Bhengu Beauty. As a result, she relocates to the family's mansion, which houses terrible secrets. An unfamiliar voice is heard saying,

“You’ll get used to this place. Even the royal b*tchiness herself.”

It doesn't take long for the family to understand that they are being watched by an unfamiliar insider who is an enemy in disguise. The clip closes with a vengeful Zinhle saying,

“He has to live so that he sees us destroy everything he loves. If we pull it off, it's over for Don and Grace. This is only the beginning.”

Don't forget to catch Savage Beauty on Netflix this Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PT/ 3:00 a.m. ET.

Edited by Sayati Das