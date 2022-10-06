What time will Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 Episode 2 air on FOX? Teams’ first dinner service, release date, and more

Episode 2 of Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 is set to air on Fox on October 6, 2022, at 8 pm ET, featuring contestants being challenged to create a new dish.

In the new episode of Hell’s Kitchen, the chefs will be on their toes for their first dinner service. The synopsis of episode 2, titled Just Wingin’ It, reads:

“Both teams are put to the test as each contestant is challenged to make their best chicken wings. Then, the teams take on their first dinner service of the season.”

All about the Episode 2 of Hell’s Kitchen Season 21

In the new episode of Hell’s Kitchen Season 21, chefs will have to prepare chicken wings to impress Gordon Ramsay. It might sound simple, but there is a twist.

In the preview clip, Gordon announced that the Chef with the least impressive chicken wings would be eliminated from the show. Announcing the rules of elimination, Gordon said:

“The chef with the worst chicken wing will be going home.”

Gordon’s announcement shocked the chefs. In the confessional, Tara from Blue Team said:

“What! This is our second challenge and someone is already going home.”

A chef from the Red Team was equally shocked and realized, “this is how real this competition is. Someone is gonna be going home.”

The chefs are now under pressure as a tiny mistake can eliminate them from the show, ending their dream of working as a head chef at Hell’s Kitchen Atlantic City and winning a $250,000 cash prize.

Gordon Ramsay reveals why he is strict on Hell’s Kitchen

Gordon Ramsay is back for Season 21 of Hell’s Kitchen to find the winning Chef. For the first time in the show’s history, 18 contestants have been divided into two teams - Blue and Red - where 40-somethings are going up against a team of 20-somethings.

Filming for the show after the pandemic was difficult, but the host and productions pulled it through. After filming the first challenge post-pandemic, Gordon told EW:

"Everybody in our industry, like many, have suffered greatly. So there’s a level of earnestness that I’ve never witnessed before in this show."

Gordon is known for being strict with his chefs, but that’s for a good reason, as the contestants get to see his real self on the show. He said:

"I run a restaurant, Fox runs a show. If I can continue to run a restaurant, I'll continue doing it. So I keep it real, oh my God, and I play real, and I work hard at it. And they see me in a real chef's light."

Quick Recap of Episode 1 of Hell’s Kitchen

The premiere episode of the popular cooking competition kicked off with the introduction of 18 contestants as they made their way to the filming site in Los Angeles, California. The chefs were welcomed by sous chefs, Season 7 runner-up Jason “Jay” Santos, and Season 10 winner Christina Wilson.

At the end of episode 1, contestants from both the Red and Blue teams presented delicious dishes, which led to a tie. But due to Sakari’s dish, the Red team won episode 1 and earned a yacht dinner with Gordon. Meanwhile, the Blue team was left to clean up and pick up deliveries.

