What time will His Dark Materials season 3 episodes 5 & 6 air on HBO? Release date, promo, and more details explored

His Dark Materials is almost coming to an end with the fifth and sixth episodes of the final season ready to air on December 19, 2022. The eight-episode long season took a considerable amount of time to arrive but is now all set to wrap up the story on December 26, 2022. There has been a lot going on in the fantasy drama series as of late, and it will hopefully continue in the upcoming episodes of the show.

In the next two episodes, multiple new plotlines will take shape, including Will Parry (played by Amir Wilson) and Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) journeying into the land of the dead in search of Roger Parslow (played by Lewin Lloyd). The latter of the two episodes will also see the duo trying to escape the land of the dead.

The next two episodes of His Dark Materials will air on December 19, 2022, at 9.00 pm EST on HBO and will also be available on HBO Max later.

His Dark Materials episodes 5 and 6 previews: What lies in the land of the dead?

His Dark Materials @daemonsanddust Welcome to the Land of the Dead. New episodes of #HisDarkMaterials premiere Mondays at 9pm EST on @HBOMax. Welcome to the Land of the Dead. New episodes of #HisDarkMaterials premiere Mondays at 9pm EST on @HBOMax. https://t.co/ET47LOh1tv

His Dark Materials ended on a very interesting and memorable note in the previous two episodes. Perhaps the most memorable of these sequences was Lyra's conversation with her Death, after which she decided to leave the place and travel to the land of the dead in search of Roger. This will likely be a major plot point in the upcoming fifth episode, titled No Way Out.

The episode's synopsis reads:

"Will and Lyra journey into the Land of the Dead in search of Roger; Mrs. Coulter risks everything to save Lyra."

As it seems from the fifth episode, Lyra will be in quite a complicated situation with Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) doing everything to save her.

Jade Anouka @JadeAnouka

And all episodes available on iPlayer.



It’s the beginning of the end…



What a ride.



#RutaSkadi 🦅 #HisDarkMaterials returns tonight on @bbcone 7.20pm!And all episodes available on iPlayer.It’s the beginning of the end…What a ride. #HisDarkMaterials returns tonight on @bbcone 7.20pm!And all episodes available on iPlayer.It’s the beginning of the end…What a ride.#RutaSkadi 🦅 https://t.co/cXa60LojPw

The sixth episode will follow the plotline set by the fifth, and will also majorly cover the land of the dead, only this time it will be more hostile. As per the synopsis of the sixth episode of the HBO show titled The Abyss, there will be a tough challenge that Lyra will face while trying to leave the land of the dead.

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Lyra and Will try to escape from the Land of the dead; meanwhile, Asriel makes a startling discovery."

As these episodes will be the last ones before the final two on December 26, 2022, fans can also expect plenty of drama and some lingering mysteries to be left behind for the series to resolve on its last day. It could also introduce the final crisis in the show.

The show also stars Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Commander Ogunwe, The Durrells' Jamie Ward as Father Gomez, James McAvoy as Lord Asriel, Ruta Gedmintas as Serafina Pekkala, and Simone Kirby as Mary Malone.

It is based on a trilogy of novels of the same name by Philip Pullman. The last two episodes will be titled The Clouded Mountain and The Botanic Garden, respectively.

The upcoming episodes of His Dark Materials will air on December 19, 2022, at 9.00 pm EST on HBO.

Poll : 0 votes