Who is Lisa Liberati? All about James Mcavoy's wife as actor reveals he secretly married American partner 

Scottish actor James McAvoy has revealed that he secretly tied the knot with his American partner Lisa Liberati.

There was speculation among fans that the 42-year-old actor and his personal assistant were married in 2019, just a year after meeting, but he refused to comment on the rumor. However, the Glass actor quietly confirmed the news this week without disclosing any more details.

While speaking to the Guardian newspaper, McAvoy reflected on his identity and the outlet noted that the duo began a relationship a few years ago, and recently got married to each other:

“They began a relationship a couple of years later and, he confirms, recently got married”.

James McAvoy was also asked if he was now an honorary Philadelphian, since Liberati is from Philadelphia, to which he responded that it was like a "second home" to him.

News of his marriage to Liberati comes six years after he separated from his ex-wife Anne-Marie Duff.

Who is James Mcavoy's wife Lisa Liberati?

Born in 1979, Lisa Liberati is a former actress and now works as a film production assistant. She is a graduate from Philadelphia University (now known as Thomas Jefferson University).

Liberati starred in the 1995 cult classic Species as a teenager, and was also a production assistant on the film. It was also her last movie as an actress, but she has since made her way up in the industry. In 2019, she began serving as M. Night Shyamalan's personal assistant.

Lisa Liberati came into the limelight after her relationship with James McAvoy went public. The duo began dating in 2018 after they first met on the set of M. Night Shyamalan's Split, where McAvoy played the lead and Liberati was the production assistant.

McAvoy was previously married to English actress Anne-Marie Duff, with whom he shares an 11-year-old son named Brendan.

In July 2020, McAvoy and Liberati moved into a sprawling house in London after spending a year in lockdown at McAvoy's city apartment. He took it over after moving out of a £1.9 million ($2.5 million) four-bedroom house that he shared with Duff.

