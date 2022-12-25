What time will 'His Dark Materials' season 3 episodes 7 & 8 air on HBO? Release date, plot, and more details explored

It’s time to pull the curtains on His Dark Materials. The fantasy drama, which is in its third and final season, is set to host its penultimate episode and finale on Monday, December 26 at 9 pm ET/PT.

To recall, the first two episodes of season 3 were released on December 5, and the next episodes premiered following a weekly release pattern. The Jack Thorne-written show stars Dafne Keen as Lyra Belacqua, Kit Connor as Pantalaimon’s voice, Ruth Wilson as Marisa Coulter, and James McAvoy as Lord Asriel Belacqua, among others.

The seventh and last episodes of season 3 are titled "The Clouded Mountain" and "The Botanic Garden," respectively. As expected, the events in episode 6 of season 3, The Abyss, have paved the way for the big war and also dropped an indication that the finale will be highly emotional.

In other words, The Botanic Garden may see the death of some of your favorite characters, so keep your tissues ready.

What to expect in His Dark Materials, season 3, episodes 7 and 8?

In The Abyss, viewers saw Will Parry (Amir Wilson), Lyra, Aeronaut Lee Scoresby (Lin-Manuel Miranda), and others survive the blast. Lyra has also irked Metatron (Alex Hassell), the Authority's regent, for terminating his purgatory.

So, she needs everyone’s help now, including her parents, Mrs. Coulter and Asriel (James McAvoy).

In The Clouded Mountain, Will and Lyra will probably put up a brave fight to win the battle. Mrs. Coulter and Asriel, the strange new allies, will face their toughest competition. With time, they might come across a malicious plan, all of which will lead to a fireworks-worthy finale.

The synopsis for The Clouded Mountain reads:

As war rages, Will and Lyra search for their daemons amidst the battlefield. Mrs. Coulter and Asriel challenge the ultimate enemy.

As per the summary for the finale, Dr. Mary Malone (Simone Kirby) tells a story to Will and Lyra “that changes everything.”

“But there is one last sacrifice they must make.”

Notably, the base material for season 3 is The Amber Spyglass, the third part of Philip Pullman’s trilogy.

A bit about His Dark Materials

James McAvoy plays Lord Asriel Belacqua in His Dark Materials. (Photo via HBO)

The TV series aired its first episode on November 4, 2019. Since then, His Dark Materials has only grown in strength, winning several awards and getting numerous nominations.

Apart from the ones mentioned, season 3 also stars Will Keen as Father President Hugh MacPhail, Ariyon Bakare as Lord Carlo Boreal, Ruta Gedmintas as Serafina Pekkala, and Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi.

Thorne, best known for penning the screenplay of Enola Holmes, is executive producing the show with Pullman.

Lead actress Dafne Keen talks about the finale of His Dark Materials.

His Dark Materials @darkmaterials



Production Designer Joel Collins discusses the real impact of the sets on the cast and crew.



#HisDarkMaterials “...when we spoke, there was a bit of echo and people would get very quiet and get a bit more cautious like you’re in a museum or something”Production Designer Joel Collins discusses the real impact of the sets on the cast and crew. “...when we spoke, there was a bit of echo and people would get very quiet and get a bit more cautious like you’re in a museum or something” Production Designer Joel Collins discusses the real impact of the sets on the cast and crew. #HisDarkMaterials https://t.co/ytx584frkN

Dafne Keen, a British-Spanish actress, attracted attention right from the frame of His Dark Materials. She was also nominated in the "Best Actress" category for the BAFTA Cymru Awards in 2020.

Speaking of the show’s ending, she said:

“It’s bittersweet, I’d say. It’s sad because of the people you leave behind and all of the experiences we had and all the good times we had on set with all of the crew and stuff. But it’s really nice to see the story wrap up and be privileged enough to tell it and to get three seasons out of it, which has been an honor.”

The Welsh company Bad Wolf and Warner Bros. Discovery’s film production studio, New Line Productions, have bankrolled His Dark Materials.

Poll : 0 votes