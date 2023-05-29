The 13th episode of How I Met Your Father season 2 is expected to air on Hulu on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). A spinoff of How I Met Your Mother, the sitcom focuses on the character of Sophie, who tells her son how she met his father and the various dramatic events that followed.

The show has garnered mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising its entertaining plot and performances by the actors, among other things. It stars Hilary Duff in the lead role, alongside numerous others playing significant supporting roles.

How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 13 is expected to focus on Sophie spending more time with her father

An official promo for How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 13 has not yet been released by Hulu. Titled Family Business, the upcoming episode is expected to focus on Sophie trying her best to spend more time with her beloved father.

However, things may not be as pleasant and rosy as they may seem, and the plot could soon take a dramatic turn. Apart from that, not many other details about the new episode are revealed at this point.

The previous episode, titled Not a Mamma Mia, depicted Sophie's quest to find her father. Although she and her friends set out on an epic journey to find him, she could not speak to him.

With a lot more drama left to be unpacked in this season, it'll be fascinating to watch how Sophie's life pans out following the latest development. As of now, the show has not yet been renewed for a third season, but fans can expect some positive news from the makers in the near future.

In brief about How I Met Your Father's plot and cast

How I Met Your Father focuses on Sophie, who, in the future, tells her son the story of how she met his father, how they fell in love, and the various things that unfolded until he was born. Here's Hulu's official synopsis of the show:

''In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.''

The show features noted actress Hilary Duff in the lead role as Sophie. Sophie is a charming woman full of verve and energy. She's the protagonist of the story, and it is her eventful journey that forms the emotional core of the show.

Hilary Duff has been brilliant throughout the two seasons, and she's garnered high praise from fans and critics for her nuanced and funny performance as Sophie. Her other memorable acting credits include Lizzie McGuire, Cadet Kelly, and Flock of Dudes, among many more.

The rest of the cast includes Francia Raisa as Valentina, Christopher Lowell as Jesse, and Suraj Sharma as Sid, among others.

Don't forget to catch How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 13 on Hulu on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

