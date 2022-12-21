What time will I Am a Killer season 4 air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more details about the true crime docuseries

Season 4 of I Am a Killer is set to air on Netflix on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 3 am ET.

The first season of the series was launched in 2018, where we were introduced to cold-blooded killers on death row. They narrated their own tale in detail, and we got to know the true reason why they did what they did.

The topic of interviewing convicted murderers is controversial. When the documentary Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes or even the recent series about the serial killer Jeffery Dahmer came out, several were enraged and questioned whether these sub-humans deserved to be heard or not.

I Am a Killer's trailer features convicted murderer Gary Black and five others

From the looks of the trailer, it seems like Netflix has not made any changes to the format of the show. It still takes one-on-one interviews with murderers, giving them the liberty to open up about their experiences. However, from the intro short, viewers are guaranteed to witness a chilling experience.

We are introduced to this older man with gray hair who looks like he is in his late 60s or early 70s. Another shot revealed his nametag, which read Black G. This old man was none other than Gary Black, a cold-blooded murderer who was convicted of stabbing Jason Johnson to death in 1998.

The way he was introduced looked like something straight out of a horror movie. He stared right at the camera and said:

"These guards will tell you I live in an administrated segregation unit. Until just six months ago, I was in isolation in a one-man cell for almost two years."

He continued:

"They don't know what to do with me here. That's right. They don't know what to do with me here. And I don't care."

This was enough to give us a brief about the mindset of this convicted killer and how unremorseful he was about his wrongdoings. He was convicted in 1998. Black, now 72, is serving a life sentence at the Potosi Correctional Center in Mineral Point, Missouri.

Apart from Gary Black, the trailer also featured five other inmates. Since the third season of the docuseries aired six episodes, it can be assumed that season 4 might feature six episodes focusing on six inmates.

Netflix has launched several gripping documentaries in the past few years, and I am a Killer is certainly one of the best by the streaming platform. Fans of true crime shows and documentaries are in for a treat.

What is Netflix's I am a Killer about?

Netflix's I Am a Killer features interviews with death row inmates. The new season will be its fourth installment and promises to take a deeper look at the crime and story of Gary Black, straight from the horse's mouth.

The docuseries had previously interviewed James Robertson, Kenneth Foster, Justin Dickens, Charles Victor Thompson, Wayne C. Doty, Lindsay Haugen, Charles "Billy" Armentrout, Leo Little & Jose Zavala, Brandon Hutchison, Deryl Madison, Victoria Smith, David Cameron Keith, and many more.

The official synopsis of the docuseries reads:

"Premeditated deeds, tragic accidents or acts of self-defense? Murderers recount the harrowing crimes that landed them in prison with life sentences."

I am a Killer season 4 will stream on Netflix from Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 3 am ET.

