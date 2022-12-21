What time will I Hate Suzie season 2 air on HBO Max? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Season 2 of I Hate Suzie, titled I Hate Suzie Too, will be released on HBO Max on Thursday, December 22, at 3:01 am ET.

Season 1 of the show followed the life of an actress named Suzie Pickles (played by Billie Piper), whose life took a turn when her cellphone was hacked and private photos of her were leaked. There are eight episodes in total, with every episode focusing on "one of the eight stages of trauma" that Suzie experiences.

Official poster for I Hate Suzie Too (Image via IMDB)

It draws inspiration from the five stages of grief model, namely, denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance, created by Kübler-Ross.

I Hate Suzie Too plot explained

The first season of the show ended with Suzie coming to terms with her situation and having to make some big decisions. By the last episode, we saw Suzie battle her ex, friend, lover, and herself after the leak. She even binges on cocaine and has a public meltdown, but ultimately accepts her reality.

I Hate Suzie Too will see Billie Piper reprising her role as Suzie. She has a new agent, PR, and job, dancing for the likes of Dance Crazee, a reality TV competition that has the Saturday night audience enthralled. After losing everything she had, Suzie returns to her first love, the audience.

Fighting her ex-husband, Cob, with the aid of her bestie Naomi, she must attempt to keep her and her son Frank's lives in order while being a part of Dance Crazee. She has to master her new role as a single mother and ex-wife.

Unlike season 1, I Hate Suzie Too, categorized as an 'anti-Christmas' special, will have just three episodes.

The synopsis of the show on IMDb reads:

"A female celebrity has her whole life upended when her phone is hacked and a photo of her in an extremely compromising position emerges."

Billie Piper was praised for her acting and dancing prowess in the series. The show has garnered a lot of fanfare for its depressing storyline and regular adrenaline-filled moments.

Cast of I Hate Suzie Too includes Leila Farzad, Daniel Ings

The show stars English actress and former singer Billie Piper, with Leila Farzad, Daniel Ings, Nathaniel Martello-White, Matthew Jordan-Caws, and Emma Smithin in key supporting roles. Piper earned a nomination for Best Actress at the 2021 BAFTA awards for her work in the series.

The series was created by Lucy Prebble and Piper, with Prebble also serving as the writer. Georgi Banks-Davies and Anthony Neilson directed it, and the music has been given by Johnny Lloyd and Nathan Coen.

Piper rose to stardom with her debut single Because We Want To at the age of 15 and further cemented her name with albums like Honey to the B and Walk of Life. She then retired from music to focus on acting and went on to appear in Doctor Who, Secret Diary of a Call Girl, Penny Dreadful, Collateral, and several other shows.

I Hate Suzie Too is streaming on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV and will make its much-anticipated return to HBO Max on December 22, 2022.

