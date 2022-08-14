What time will I Love a Mama's Boy Season 3 Episode 9 air on TLC? Details explored

TLC’s I Love a Mama's Boy is set to return with its latest episode on Sunday, August 14, at 10 pm ET. Viewers can also catch up on some of the uncomfortably close bonds showcased on the episode on TLC Go, the day after the episode airs as well as on the network’s website.

The reality show revolves around extremely close mothers, sons, and their romantic partners. While everyone loves to be pampered, being spoilt is a whole other ball game. I Love a Mama's Boy follows the lives of different women as they try to navigate their relationship while their partner’s mothers continue to be the third wheel.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"Dating an extreme mama’s boy is the mother of all problems! When your boyfriend or husband is still spoiled, coddled and spoon-fed by his mom, it can lead to a serious romantic crisis. So what really happens when you find yourself in a love triangle with your boyfriend’s mother? This series follows different women as they compete for the affection of their significant others…with their significant mothers!"

What to expect from I Love a Mama's Boy Season 3 Episode 9

The latest episode of the TLC show is set to air on Sunday, 14 August, at 10 pm ET and is titled Who invited you?

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Leyna asks Ethan to stop flirting with his mum; Tre and Abbey make decisions about their future; Matt shares a secret with his mum; Brittany wonders what went wrong; Emily's dinner party is turned upside down when Laila brings an unexpected guest."

This week on I Love a Mama's Boy, Emily’s plan to have Laila over for dinner goes sideways as the latter shows up with an unexpected guest. Could it be another woman she wants to fix her son up with?

Emily begins to lose her cool as a result of an unexpected visitor. When she mentions her plans to marry Shekeb, her boyfriend's mother shakes her head disapprovingly. TLC too, tweeted a video of Shekeb confessing, "This dinner party is doomed." This dinner is clearly not something viewers want to miss.

What went down last week on the TLC show

She's That Evil, episode 8 of I Love a Mama's Boy, aired last Sunday, and the synopsis read:

"Brittany retaliates and ambushes Matt; Leyna confronts Esther to enforce boundaries; Kristy and Robert share the paternity test results with Nancy; Emily invites Laila to dinner, but Laila has a plan of her own."

Matt's mother showed up at Brittany's workplace last week, which irritated her. When she mentioned it to him at dinner, instead of understanding her point of view, Matt became condescending and dismissive. In his confessional, he said:

"My mom doesn’t work in a little dentists’ office”

He also added that if Brittany tried showing up at his mother’s office, security would throw her out. Well, the drama doesn't seem to stop in the upcoming episodes too.

