"This is real weird": I Love a Mama's Boy fans condemn Emily for exploring options as revenge towards Shekeb

I Love a Mama's Boy returned to TLC for an all-new intense episode on Sunday night. This week, Emily decided to take revenge on Shekeb by going on a date with her brother's friend.

She came to this decision after Shekeb told her he went on a date with Yussra, a girl his mother set him up with. Fans who witnessed Emily explore other options, took to social media and called her out.

In Episode 7 of I Love a Mama's Boy, titled I Made a Huge Mistake, Shekeb tried to make things right with Emily, but she wasn't ready to forgive him as of yet. He took her horse back riding, hoping that she would be willing to make amends, but it didn't work. During her confessional, Emily shared:

"Shekeb apologized and he's reflecting. But honestly that's not enough for me."

What did Emily do in the latest episode of I Love a Mama's Boy?

Emily spoke about how she was mad at Shekeb and added that now that they were living together, her boyfriend should focus on building their life and not on what his mother wants.

The I Love a Mama's Boy star went on to say she wanted to marry Shekeb and all she wanted was a proposal from him. However, since Shekeb's mother is still calling the shots, she decided to go on a date with Steven, her brother's friend. Steven had no idea that Emily already had a boyfriend, and she planned on hiding that from him.

The Trishcuit @TheTrishcuit If this show gets another season can Emily, Shakeeb and his mother not be a part of it? Asking for a friend. #iloveamamasboy If this show gets another season can Emily, Shakeeb and his mother not be a part of it? Asking for a friend. #iloveamamasboy

The two decided to meet up for coffee. Steven during his confessional shared that he ran a tech start-up. He went on to add that Emily's brother told him that there was someone he needed to meet and showed him his sister's photo. Since he hadn't gone out on many dates, he mustered up the courage to come on the date and meet Emily. Little did he know that he was in for a shock.

Steven also shared that he found the I Love a Mama's Boy star cute. While they were talking, Emily felt a pang of guilt and decided to tell Steven the truth. When she told him that she had a boyfriend, he was taken aback.

Ms. Shell @sloyd66 Crazy Emily you are playing games with him and being real petty. #iloveamamasboy Crazy Emily you are playing games with him and being real petty. #iloveamamasboy

Steven asked Emily if Shekeb was still in the picture. The I Love a Mama's Boy star gave her date a rundown of her relationship with her boyfriend and about his mother. Although he was surprised, he said that both of them could still be friends and they parted ways with a handshake after Emily denied hugging him.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to criticize Emily for trying to explore more options.

Fans slam Emily for going on a date with Steven as an act of revenge against Shekeb in I Love a Mama's Boy

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that if Emily could go on a date with another man, she might as well just dump Shekeb. Adding to that, a few fans said that they no longer felt sad for her.

Gaby Sunshine #IStandWithUkraine @Schatzilein8 I don't even feel sorry for Emily anymore! My freaking Beta fish have more brain! #iloveamamasboy I don't even feel sorry for Emily anymore! My freaking Beta fish have more brain! #iloveamamasboy

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Emily going on the date with Steven was a bad decision on her part!! #iloveamamasboy Emily going on the date with Steven was a bad decision on her part!! #iloveamamasboy

CapitalK @KFisCapK Emily is so immature. Playing these games, but still wanting to get married. #ILoveAMamasBoy Emily is so immature. Playing these games, but still wanting to get married. #ILoveAMamasBoy

Mary/Burzek/TIVA @lvjk

#iloveamamasboy Emily, this was dirty. You shouldn't have done this. Emily, this was dirty. You shouldn't have done this.#iloveamamasboy

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life I see Emily is getting a little payback on Shekeb by going on a date with Steven without him knowing that she has a boyfriend two wrongs don't make it right #iloveamamasboy I see Emily is getting a little payback on Shekeb by going on a date with Steven without him knowing that she has a boyfriend two wrongs don't make it right #iloveamamasboy

After her date with Steven, Emily shared that she had to tell him the truth because she felt like Shekeb was her soulmate and if that meant she had to put up with his mother's drama, she would do it.

I Love a Mama's Boy airs every Sunday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

