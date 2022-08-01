"Let her have it": I Love a Mama's Boy fans side with Kristy after she confronts Robert's mum Nancy 

TLC's I Love a Mama's Boy returned for an all-new exciting episode on Sunday night. This week, Kristy finally decided that she'd had enough from Robert's mother Nancy and decided to confront her about her behavior. Fans who watched the episode supported Kristy and claimed that it was high time she called Nancy out.

Episode 7 of I Love a Mama's Boy, titled I Made a Huge Mistake, kicked off with Kristy and Robert arriving at his mother's house for brunch. The brunch was to celebrate Robert's recent win. Although Kristy wasn't invited, her husband wanted her there and she decided to go along with him despite the fact that his family hated her.

What happened between Kristy and Nancy in the latest episode of I Love a Mama's Boy?

Nancy wasn't the only one at her place, his aunt and his brother were there too, and they didn't like Kristy either. The minute she entered, she was given the cold shoulder and treated rudely by his family. Eventually, Kristy decided that she was patient enough and wasn't going to let them walk over her anymore.

Seeing his mother mistreat Kristy, Robert got a little anxious and started shaking in his seat. That's when the I Love a Mama's Boy star decided to confront Nancy regarding her toxicity.

Kristy said:

"I've been holding back for so long and I can't hold it in anymore. I know that you want a paternity test on my daughter."

Over the past few weeks, viewers have seen Kristy upset over the fact that Nancy had convinced her son to take a paternity test. She doubted that Kristy was unfaithful towards her son. Although Robert claimed he had no doubts and knew that Kimberly was his, he wanted to take the test just to please his mother.

When Kirsty told Nancy that she knew for a fact that she was pestering her son regarding the paternity test, she looked like a deer caught infront of headlights. She was shocked that Robert had told his wife about the paternity test.

During her confessional, Nancy shared that she assumed he would've just swabbed Kimberly's cheek without his wife knowing. Nancy's rebuttal to Kristy's statement was that Kimberly didn't look like Robert, so she had her doubts.

Kristy retaliated, claiming that Kimberly was her daughter and so she looked like her. She added that genetics worked in different ways and that the children won't always look like their father.

Nancy also told Kristy that she would "whoop her a**" if the paternity test proved that Kimberly wasn't Robert's kid. That was the final straw for Robert.

The argument got so intense that Robert finally decided he had enough and walked out of his mother's house with his wife. Fans who watched the episode took to social media and shared that they were glad that the I Love a Mama's Boy star finally decided to stand up against Nancy and confront her.

Fans extend their support to Kristy as she confronts Nancy regarding her behavior in I Love a Mama's Boy

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that it high time Kristy confronted her husband's mother. Meanwhile, some fans said they also felt sorry that Kristy had to face this from her in-laws.

I Love a Mama's Boy airs every Sunday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

