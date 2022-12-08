Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?, Disney+'s new documentary on the Broadway star, is expected to air on the streaming platform on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The documentary chronicles the life and work of the popular singer whilst focusing on the numerous challenges she faces trying to balance her professional and personal life.

The upcoming documentary is helmed by noted filmmaker Anne McCabe, whose credits include Succession, Boston Strangler, and Can You Ever Forgive Me?, to name a few.

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? on Disney+: Trailer, story, what to expect, and more details

Disney Plus shared the official trailer for Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? on November 9, 2022. The trailer offers a glimpse of the singer's performance at Madison Square Garden and briefly touches upon her journey in the industry as she narrates her experiences.

The trailer opens with clips of Idina Menzel rehearsing for a show. She later says that it was to tell the story of her life and how she got here. She adds that her entire identity is "being wrapped up in being a singer.

Overall, the trailer for Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? has an emotional and inspirational tone. It also briefly depicts the numerous ups and downs that Menzel has to face in her career. Here's the official synopsis of the documentary, according to Disney:

"Beloved Tony Award®-winning actress and singer Idina Menzel’s many triumphs include iconic Broadway roles in productions of “Rent” and “Wicked” as well as the legendary voice of Elsa in Disney’s “Frozen.” Yet, one dream goal has evaded her grasp: to headline a concert at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City."

The description further states:

"From Disney Branded Television and Ideal Partners comes the joyous, inspirational and in-depth look at Idina Menzel as you’ve never seen her before. In “Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?,” filmmaker Anne McCabe follows Menzel on a national tour over the course of 16 shows as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom with a grueling travel schedule, all while preparing finally to realize her dream."

Based on the synopsis and trailer, viewers can expect an engrossing documentary that focuses on the various facets of Idina Menzel's life. It will also give viewers a look into the numerous struggles and challenges that she's had to face throughout her career.

The documentary will also explore the different kinds of challenges she's had to deal with over the years while looking to maintain a balance between work and family.

Idina Menzel garnered fame with her performances in numerous Broadway musicals. She made her foray into cinema during the early 2000s and received high praise from viewers and critics for her performance in the role of Nancy Tremaine in Enchanted.

She later went on to voice the character of Elsa in Disney's iconic film, Frozen. Some of her other memorable roles were in Disenchanted, Cindrella, the Adam Sandler starrer Uncut Gems, and Glee, to name a few.

Don't forget to watch the new music documentary, Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?, on Disney+ on Friday, December 9, 2022.

