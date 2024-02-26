What time will Iwájú premiere on Disney+? Plot, trailer, and more explored

Disney has collaborated with Kugali Media to bring to us Iwájú," an animated series set in futuristic Lagos, Nigeria. The coming-of-age tale explores the wonders and dangers of different worlds that Tola and her best friend set out to explore.

The series will take viewers on a unique adventure to the world of "Iwájú,” which is loaded with unique visual elements and technological advancements, drawing inspiration from the spirit of Lagos.

Walt Disney Animation Studios and Kugali Media, a pan-African entertainment company, have officially announced the premiere date and trailer for the one-of-a-kind animated series. The Disney+ animated series will premiere on the streaming service on February 28, 2024, with all six episodes.

What time will Iwájú premiere?

Expand Tweet

The Disney animated series is all set to premiere on the Disney+ streaming platform this Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 12 am PT or 3 a.m. ET. Since it is a Disney original in collaboration with Kugali Media, the series will only be available to watch on the Disney streaming service with a subscription.

What is the Disney series all about? Plot synopsis and trailer

The official tagline of the Disney+ series reads as follows:

“Iwájú” is an original animated series set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria. The exciting coming-of-age story follows Tola, a young girl from the wealthy island, and her best friend, Kole, a self-taught tech expert, as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds."

The series has also released a trailer, which shows how Iwájú's world is filled with incredible tech. It features an adorable lizard named Otin, who is partially robotic in origin. In the trailer, we see Otin displaying some powerful abilities.

Watch the trailer here:

Who is involved in the series?

The project involves the renowned Kugali filmmaker Olufikayo Ziki Adeola, production designer Hamid Ibrahim, and cultural consultant Toluwalakin Olowofoyeku. It is produced by Christina Chen of Disney Animation, and the screenplay is written by the talented Adeola and Halima Hudson.

Adeola has commented on the unique world-building of the African futuristic animation saying:

“Crafting the narrative of ‘Iwájú’ has been a journey of creative alchemy, blending the rich cultural tapestry of Lagos with imaginative leaps into the future. Collaborating with my Kugali co-founders and the visionary artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios has been nothing short of magical.

"The heartbeat of my hometown resonates through every scene, and I am thrilled for the world to experience this unique fusion of tradition and futurism.”

Expand Tweet

The series has also brought Simisola Gbadamosi, Dayo Okeniyi, Femi Branch, Siji Soetan, and Weruche Opia to voice various characters.

A Documentary and a Game have been announced for the series

Along with the animated series, Disney+ will also premiere a documentary on it titled Iwájú: A Day Ahead. The documentary will explore the story of Kugali's founders and the unique journey of creating the series along with Disney Animation Studios.

With the documentary, a new game called Iwájú: Rising Chef will also be launched. The game will allow players to explore authentic African cuisine in a fast-paced cooking game.

Catch the promising Disney-Kugali collaborative project coming soon on Disney+ this February 28.