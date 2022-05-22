What time will 'Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders' air on Hulu? Details explored

ABC News Studio is all set to release a new documentary on Hulu titled Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders on May 24, 2022, at 3.00 am EST, retelling the haunting story of a case from the summer of 1977, that shook the world with its brutality and absolute amorality.

The stylized promo of the documentary that deals with the murders of three young girls, Lori Lee Farmer (eight), Michele Heather Guse (nine), and Doris Denise Milner (ten), saw Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth go back to her hometown to investigate the case that is yet to be solved entirely.

thekillinggame @JD31614 #murder #oklahoma #girlscoutmurders Press photo of the mugshot of Gene Leroy Hart , suspect in the Locust Grove Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders. Hart was never convicted of the murders , but he died in prison while serving time for a Tulsa rape charge.From my collection. #truecrime Press photo of the mugshot of Gene Leroy Hart , suspect in the Locust Grove Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders. Hart was never convicted of the murders , but he died in prison while serving time for a Tulsa rape charge.From my collection. #truecrime #murder #oklahoma #girlscoutmurders https://t.co/VFkZvjMXMl

Read on for more details about Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders.

Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders promo- A twist of fate for Kristin Chenoweth

The four-part documentary series will cover the events of Camp Scott, a Girl Scout sleepaway camp in Oklahoma, where three young girls were assaulted and murdered after their first night there. According to reports, the case drew significant media attention but the alleged criminal was acquitted of all charges after the jury found him not guilty.

The promo depicts Kristin Chenoweth's connection to the case. She was supposed to be in the same camp that year but sickness prevented her from attending it. The events of the camp haunt her to this day. She also states in the promo that she has come back to her hometown to search for answers as a way of honoring the three girls.

Twisted and Uncorked @Twisted_Pod

This week Alecia pulls on our heartstrings with the tragic murders of Michele Guse, Lori Farmer, and Denise Milner.

.

.

.

.

#girlscoutmurders #truecrime Episode 48 - I Hate You For This - UNSOLVED is out now wherever you listen to podcasts!This week Alecia pulls on our heartstrings with the tragic murders of Michele Guse, Lori Farmer, and Denise Milner. Episode 48 - I Hate You For This - UNSOLVED is out now wherever you listen to podcasts! This week Alecia pulls on our heartstrings with the tragic murders of Michele Guse, Lori Farmer, and Denise Milner. ....#girlscoutmurders #truecrime https://t.co/zmNivjEec8

The official synopsis for the series on Hulu reads:

"Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth returns to her hometown to investigate Oklahoma’s most infamous murders. Keeper of the Ashes is the true story of three young Oklahoma girls, found murdered after their first night at sleep-away camp."

It further reads:

"The tragedy, as well as the manhunt and trial of their suspected killer, captivated the nation in the summer of 1977. But decades later, uncertainties surrounding the case continue to haunt the Tulsa community, local law enforcement, and the victims’ families."

It has been 45 years since the events of that camp, but the small town is still reeling from the exceptionally brutal case, especially because it has not been completely solved.

The documentary series will feature testimonies from Sheri Farmer and Bo Farmer, parents of victim Lori Farmer, Bettye Milner, mother of victim Denise Milner, Carla Wilhite, a camp counselor on the Camp Scott, and Sheriff Mike Reed, who reopened the case in 2016, among many others to give an in-depth look at the gruesome murders and assault.

When will Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders drop on Hulu?

All four episodes of Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders will drop on May 24, 2022, at 3.00 am EST. It will premiere on Disney+ worldwide, but no premiere date has been confirmed for that.

