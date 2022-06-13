What time will Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy Scouts air on Hulu? Details about documentary explored

Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy Scouts is all set to premiere on June 16, 2022, on Hulu. The documentary will chronicle the dark and shocking case of multiple sexual allegations against one of the most revered institutions, the Boy Scouts of America. It will, in a similar vein, focus on the long-drawn case and the subsequent cover-up attempts by the institution for years before the whole thing was brought into the limelight.

Emmy award winner and Oscar-nominated director Irene Taylor directed this documentary, along with some big names on board, including Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, and Justin Wilkes. The teaser for Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy Scouts revealed some haunting experiences from the survivors of the abuse. The survivor count reaches as many as 82,000 men.

Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy Scouts will premiere on Hulu on June 16, 2022, at 12.01 AM EST. It will also hit the theatres in New York and Los Angeles on the same day.

Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy Scouts promo: Disturbing accounts of a crime too big

The two-and-a-half minute promo for the upcoming documentary shows little subtlety in exploring what is one of the biggest cases of mass abuse. With over 82,000 men filing allegations of sexual misconduct, the documentary will look at the various stages, cover-up attempts, and the long-running tradition of abuse inside the Boy Scout camps.

The documentary will also seemingly feature the slow decline of the institution among varied claims of misconduct, resulting in the ultimate bankruptcy in 2020. It also resulted in the organization allocating $2.7 billion in compensation for victims of abuse and misconduct in the camps over so many years.

Speaking to TIME, the organization said:

"We are devastated by the number of lives impacted by past abuse in scouting and moved by the bravery of those who came forward."

Contrary to the public appearance, the Boy Scouts of America allegedly played an active part in hiding and protecting the perpetrators of sexual misconduct for many years before it all came to the spotlight. The trailer also shows how the documentary will explore the organization's need for financial stability over its desire to protect young children.

Irene Taylor will dive much deeper to reveal a certain set of documents that are labeled as "perversion files." These were allegedly well-kept records of all the pedophiles and deviants among the Boy Scout organization. Over a thousand men were allegedly using this as a front to molest children.

The film will also reportedly explore the time when the Boy Scouts opted to ban gay men as a safety measure, instead of focusing on solving the real issues at hand. The promo also depicted survivors trying to cope with the deep-rooted trauma of their past. A survivor says in the promo:

"I’m 40 years old before I tell someone...And when the detective says he confessed to abusing you, I must have read that email a hundred times because I no longer had to prove to people I was abused."

Irene Taylor, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Emily Singer Chapman, and Nigel Jaquiss produced Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy Scouts. Ron Howard worked as one of the executive producers.

When will Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy Scouts air on Hulu?

The Irene Taylor documentary will be available on Hulu at 12:01 am. The time may differ from region to region. It will also be out in the theatres in New York and Los Angeles.

