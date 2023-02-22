As per CinemaBlend, Apple TV+'s latest thriller, Liaison, will premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 12.01 am ET. The series centers on two hard-working agents dedicated to preventing deadly cyberattacks. However, their lives are complicated by their romantic past.

The series stars famous French actors Vincent Cassel and Eva Green in the lead roles, along with several others portraying pivotal supporting characters. Stephen Hopkins helms the show.

Liaison on Apple TV+: Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details explored.

On February 7, 2023, Apple TV released the official trailer for the series, offering a glimpse of the numerous thrilling events set to unfold in the show. The trailer opens with a scene that establishes the series' plot as it is revealed that the British people have been suffering from dangerous cyberattacks.

Vincent Cassel and Eva Green are at the center of all the action, and their stunning onscreen chemistry further elevates the trailer to a different level altogether. Overall, the trailer maintains a unique visual tone like all other Apple TV+ shows and promises to deliver lots of action and drama that fans of spy thrillers would undoubtedly enjoy. Here's the official description of the show, according to Apple TV+ Press:

''Liaison'' is a high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, combining action with an unpredictable, multilayered plot where espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, fans can expect a gripping, character-driven series exploring cyberterrorism, patriotism, and many more themes. The show reportedly features a total of six episodes. The series is expected to follow Apple TV's standard weekly-release format.

In brief, about Liaison cast.

The series features Vincent Cassel in the lead role as one of the spy agents. The name of his character has not yet been revealed. Based on the trailer, Cassel's character seems to be playing a pivotal role in the storyline, and his relationship with his partner agent is one of the defining aspects of the show.

Cassel is brilliant in the trailer as he effortlessly portrays his character's raw charisma and determination. Viewers can expect a powerful performance from the acclaimed French actor.

Apart from Liaison, Vincent Cassel is best known for his performances in several critically acclaimed movies like Irreversible, La Haine, and It's Only the End of the World, to name a few.

Eva Green, who portrays the character of another spy agent, stands alongside Cassel in another key role. Their characters share a romantic past that makes things complicated and emotional for the two.

Green looks equally impressive in the trailer, capturing her character's determination and resilience while portraying her tender side convincingly. Her other film and TV acting credits include The Dreamers, Penny Dreadful, Cracks, Perfect Sense, and many more.

Other important cast members include actors like Gérard Lanvin, Peter Mullan, Aziz Dyab, and Lyna Dubarry, among many more.

You can watch Liaison on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes