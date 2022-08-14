What time will Look Both Ways air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more details about Lili Reinhart's romcom

Netflix's new romcom, Look Both Ways, starring Lili Reinhart, will hit the platform on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 12 AM PT. The film tells the story of a young woman whose entire life changes the night before her graduation. The movie is helmed by Wanuri Kahiu from a script penned by April Prosser.

Without further ado, read on to find out about the plot and trailer of the highly anticipated romcom.

Look Both Ways: Trailer, what to expect, and more details

On July 19, 2022, Netflix released the official trailer for the film, which begins with Lili Reinhart asking,

''Have you ever wondered what if...what if I'd moved to that city? Gone to another school? Or considered hooking up with that one friend? Can a single moment change your life? Well, this is my moment.''

The trailer offers a peek into the numerous emotional, awkward, and hilarious moments from the film. Overall, the trailer has a lighthearted feel, with Lili Reinhart's charm and charisma elevating it to a different level. Along with the trailer, Netflix's official YouTube channel also shared a brief description of the movie, which states:

''Lili Reinhart stars as Natalie, a young woman whose life diverges into two different paths on the night of her college graduation. In one life, she becomes pregnant and must navigate motherhood as a young adult in her hometown and in the other she moves to LA to pursue her career. In both journeys, Natalie experiences life-changing love, pursues her dream career as an artist, and rediscovers herself.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a charming and entertaining romcom replete with interesting and likable characters and many heartwarming moments of romance. Fans of movies like Once, Begin Again, and Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between, would certainly find this one interesting.

A quick look at Look Both Ways' cast and crew

Lili Reinhart stars in the lead role as Natalie in Look Both Ways. In the trailer, she looks quite charming as she breathes life into her character with stunning ease. She displays the various shades and conflicts of Natalie accurately, whose life takes a huge turn the night before her graduation.

Reinhart has starred in a number of acclaimed and popular movies over the years, including Hustlers, Galveston, and Chemical Hearts, to name a few. Television fans will recognize her as Betty Cooper in The CW's popular supernatural series, Riverdale.

Apart from Reinhart, the film stars several others in pivotal supporting roles, including:

Luke Wilson

Andrea Savage

Danny Ramirez

Aisha Dee

Nia Long

David Corenswet

Moreover, the director of the film, Wanuri Kahiu, is one of Africa's most exciting filmmakers who's helmed quite a few acclaimed films like From a Whisper, Rafiki, Pumzi, and many more. She's also won a number of awards, including an African Movie Academy Award for Best Director and Best Screenplay for her work on From a Whisper.

You can watch Look Both Ways on Netflix on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

