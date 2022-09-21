What time will Lou air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more details about Allison Janney's action-thriller

The upcoming Netflix film, Lou, is set to debut on the platform on September 23, 2022, at 12.00 am PT. The action-thriller centers around an enigmatic woman who sets out to find the kidnapped daughter of her neighbor, which leads to shocking revelations from their pasts.

The movie stars Allison Janney in the lead role. Jurnee Smollett and Logan Marshall-Green, among many others, appear in major supporting roles. With that said, keep reading to find out details about Lou.

Lou will be a treat for thriller fans

Lou is expected to air on Netflix on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 12.00 am PT. On August 23, 2022, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the film, which opens with a voiceover that says,

''I wish I could say that some good came from what I did. In truth, I left the world a more dangerous place.''

In another scene, Allison Janney's character almost rams her car into a little girl, following which the girl's mother angrily confronts Janney's character. The plot is gradually established as the little girl soon gets kidnapped, and Janney decides to track the culprit.

Overall, the trailer has an ominous tone that fans of action and psychological thrillers would undoubtedly love. Viewers can look forward to a gripping and layered character-driven drama that explores several complex themes about the dark side of humanity. Along with the trailer, Netflix also put out a brief description of the film, which reads:

''A storm rages. A young girl is kidnapped. Her mother (Jurnee Smollett) teams up with the mysterious woman next door (Allison Janney) to pursue the kidnapper – a journey that tests their limits and exposes shocking secrets from their pasts.''

More details about Lou cast

The film features Allison Janney in the titular role, an enigmatic woman with a dark past who sets out to nab the person who kidnapped her neighbor's daughter. Janney looks in fine form in the trailer, capturing the complicated shades of her character.

Over the years, Allison Janney has essayed several memorable roles in acclaimed films and TV shows, like The West Wing, Masters of Sex, American Beauty, and I, Tonya, to name a few.

Featuring alongside Allison Janney in another key role is Jurnee Smollett as the mother of the kidnapped child. She looks equally impressive in the trailer and commands fabulous screen presence along with Allison Janney, elevating their chemistry to a different level altogether. Besides the upcoming Netflix action-thriller, Smollett has appeared in numerous popular films and shows, including Underground, Friday Night Lights, True Blood, Birds of Prey, and many more.

Apart from Janney and Smollett, the film also has several other talented actors in crucial supporting roles, including:

Ridley Bateman

Logan Marshall-Green

Matt Craven

Greyston Holt

The film is directed by Anna Foerster from a script penned by Maggie Cohn and Jack Stanley.

You can watch the upcoming Allison Janney starrer on Netflix on Friday, September 23, 2022.

