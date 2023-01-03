What time will Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more about the docuseries

Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street is the latest addition to Netflix's long and exciting list of thriller documentary series. The crime docu-series is all set to make its debut on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 3 am Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on Netflix.

It will consist of four parts and will depict the epic rise and fall of Bernie Madoff, the infamous American financier and also the Ponzi schemer. Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Joe Berlinger has acted as the director of the series.

Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street: Docuseries will reveal all about the infamous multibillion-dollar global Ponzi scheme

What can viewers expect from the documentary series?

The much-awaited docu-series will arrive exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The airtime of the four-part crime-thriller miniseries is 3 am ET.

Jeff Hutchens has served as the cinematographer of the limited documentary series, while Serj Tankian has given music to it. Joe Berlinger, Jim Campbell, Jon Doran, Samantha Grogin, Jen Isaacson, Jon Kamen, and Eve Rodrick have all acted as executive producers for the Netflix miniseries.

The series has been produced by Peter Bobrow, Axel Gerdau, Mika Lentz, and Rachael Profiloski. The official synopsis for it, given by Netflix, along with the official trailer, reads:

"With an innovative visual approach, Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street is a four part edge-of your seat financial thriller which reveals the truth behind Bernie Madoff’s infamous multibillion-dollar global Ponzi scheme and the ways in which a willfully blind financial system allowed it to flourish for decades."

By the looks of Netflix's official synopsis, it is evident that the series will delve deep into the unimaginable corruption and fraudulent schemes committed by the globally infamous former chairman of the NASDAQ stock exchange and American financier, Bernie Madoff.

Take a closer look at the official trailer for the miniseries below:

It looks like the docu-series is bound to take the audience on a highly consuming and hair-raising experience as it will shed light upon the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time.

Who are on the cast list for the four-part new Netflix documentary series?

Critically acclaimed actor Joseph Scotto is all set to play the lead role of Bernie Madoff in the series.

Apart from Joseph Scotto, other actors on the lead cast list for the miniseries include Donna Pastorello as Eleanor Squillari, Cris Colicchio as Peter Madoff, Stephanie Beauchamp as Jodi Crupi, Alex Olson as Mark Madoff, Kevin Delano as Andrew Madoff, Isa Camyar as Frank DiPascali, Sarah Kuklis as Ellen Hales, and Alicia Erlinger as Annette Bongiorno.

Other actors on the cast list include Paul Faggione, Melony Feliciano, Marla Freeman, Rafael Vásquez, Howard Schaal, Rafael Antonio Vasquez, and a few others.

