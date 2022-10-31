What time will Manifest season 4 (final season) air on Netflix? Release date, cast, trailer and more about the show

Highly awaited Manifest season 4 is all set to make its debut with the first part of the season on streaming giant Netflix on Friday, November 4, at 3 am ET/midnight PT.

After the finale of the series' 3rd season aired, it was canceled by NBC Network, which is its original network. In August 2021, Netflix disclosed their deal with the series for a fourth and final season.

Jeff Rake has acted as the creator of the highly exhilarating supernatural drama series. Tim Ives, Joseph Bradley Smith, Tim Norman, Sarah Cawley, Andrew Priestley and John Inwood have served as the cinematographers of Manifest. Danny Lux has given music to the series.

Robert Zemeckis, Jacqueline Levine, Jack Rapke, Jeff Rake, Joe Chappelle, David Frankel and Len Goldstein are the executive producers of Manifest, while the series has been produced by Cathy Frank, Margaret Easley, Laura Putney, Harvey Waldman and Marta Gené Camps.

Since the official trailer for Manifest season 4 was released by Netflix, fans of the show have been eagerly waiting to see how the final season of the series will unfold.

Read on to find out all about the fourth season of the series, ahead of its arrival on Netflix.

Learn all about Manifest season 4, before it premieres on Netflix

What can be expected from Manifest season 4?

Season 3 of the supernatural series ended with a massive cliffhanger, leaving fans with a bunch of unanswered questions regarding Flight 828. Now, viewers are quite curious to know the future of Flight 828.

The first part of Season 4 will have a total of ten episodes. A list of the titles of all the upcoming ten episodes is given below:

Episode 1 - Touch and Go

Episode 2 - All Call

Episode 3 - High Flight

Episode 4 - Go-Around

Episode 5 - Squawk

Episode 6 - Relative Bearing

Episode 7 - Romeo

Episode 8 - Full Upright & Locked Position

Episode 9 - Rendez-vous

Episode 10 - Inversion Illusion

A short official description of the upcoming brand new season of the series, given by Netflix, reads:

"We are now beginning our final descent."

The official synopsis does not give much information about season 4, however, it seems like it is going to be quite an electrifying and suspenseful woven arresting final season.

How is the official trailer for the series' season 4 looking?

Netflix released the official trailer for season 4 on September 24, 2022. Take a closer look at the official trailer here:

The official trailer provides the audience with a gripping glimpse of what is about to come their way in the new season. By the looks of the official trailer for Manifest season 4, it is quite evident that a lot is at stake for the characters.

Without a shred of doubt, the season is bound to take the audience on a dramatic, ominous rollercoaster ride.

Who are on the cast list for the series' season 4?

The highly intriguing cast list for the fourth season of the series includes Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone, J. R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez, Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, Luna Blaise as Olive Stone, Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl, Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer and Daryl Edwards as Robert Vance, among others.

Don't forget to watch part 1 of Manifest season 4, arriving on Friday, November 4, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes