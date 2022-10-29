The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself episode 1 recap/review: What does Jessica do to Nathan?

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is a brand new fantasy drama series that arrived on Netflix on Friday, October 28, 2022. The series has been adapted from Sally Green's celebrated novel trilogy, Half Bad.

Joe Barton served as the creator and main screenplay writer of The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself. Meanwhile, the eight-part series is directed by Ryan J. Brown. Colm McCarthy, Debs Paterson and Rachna Suri.

Andy Serkis, Jonathan Cavendish, Joe Barton, Colm McCarthy, Will Tennant and Phil Robertson are the executive producers, while Adrian Sturges and Steve Clarke-Hall have produced the series.

The official synopsis for the series, given by Netflix, reads:

"Sixteen-year-old Nathan (Jay Lycurgo) is the illegitimate son of the world’s most dangerous witch. Fearing he will follow in his father's footsteps, Nathan is closely monitored throughout his childhood. As the boundaries between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ fray, Nathan - along with mischievous Annalise and charismatic Gabriel - will soon discover who he truly is."

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, stars Jay Lycurgo as Nathan Byrn, Nadia Parkes as Annalise O'Brien, and Emilien Vekemans as Gabriel. It also has Isobel Jesper Jones as Jessica Byrn and Paul Ready as Soul O'Brien, among others.

Since The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself released on Netflix, it is only being appreciated by the viewers. They claim to love its highly fascinating storyline, exhilarating direction and arresting acting from the cast members.

A recap/review of The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself episode 1

Why does the Council of Fairborn Witches fear Nathan?

The first episode of Netflix's latest fantasy-drama series, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, chronicles the story of a boy named Nathan. He is suspected to be a blood born witch, by the Council of Fairborn Witches. After his mother's death, he is taken to his grandmother by the Council members and starts living with her and his step-sister Jessica.

The council keeps him under strict observation and looks out for any changes in his behavior. However, Nathan grows up to be a decent and charming young boy, who is clearly misunderstood by his peers, with the exception of Annalise, who is the Council head, Soul O'Brien's daughter.

They develop a friendship, which leads to a romantic relationship. However, their friendship isn't supported by Annalise's family as they, as well as the entire Council of Fairborn Witches, are all scared of him. They fear him because he is the illegitimate son of Marcus Edge, who is infamously known as the "World's Most Dangerous Blood Witch".

Marcus Edge has ripped the hearts out of many witches and stolen their magic, making himself the most powerful of the blood-born witches. Hence, his son, Nathan, also seems like a massive threat to the Council members.

What happens to Nathan?

Nathan's step-sister Jessica despises him and blames him for their mother's death. When Jessical turns 17, she gets her powers and her power is shape-shifting. This gives her the opportunity to torment his step brother Nathan.

One day, she shape-shifts into Annalise and lures Nathan to the forest, where she and Annalise's brother, beat him up and tie him up to check if he is a blood-born witch. They cut his face with a knife to check how long it takes to heal. When they see that the wound is healing too fast, they realize that he is indeed a blood-born witch.

They try to physically torture him further and in the process, Annalise's brother accidentally stabs him severely. Thereafter, the two leave him there to bleed to death. However, Nathan's grandmother finds him and saves his life. As soon as Nathan wakes up, he rushes to take revenge for their brutal actions.

He finds Annalise's brother and beats him up quite badly, leaving him severely injured. Thereafter, he goes to his grandmother for help and she tells him about Mercury, a witch who can help him. Together, they summon the witch and when she arrives, she carves a map into Nathan's hand and tells him to ask for help when he needs it.

Don't forget to watch The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself episode 1, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes