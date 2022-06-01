What time will MasterChef Season 12 Episode 2 air? Audition battle continues on FOX’s culinary competition series

MasterChef Season 12 is all set to air its second episode on June 1, 2022, from 8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT on FOX. In episode 2, the audition battle will continue as the contestants will put in their best efforts to present a tempting dish in front of the judges to redeem themselves and win a white apron.

In the next episode, former MasterChef Junior chefs will be seen showcasing their culinary skills. Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Joe Bastianich will judge the show.

All about MasterChef Season 12 Episode 2

Episode 12 of MasterChef Season 12 will air on Wednesday. The official description of the episode titled Back to Win – Audition Battles reads:

"The audition battles continue this week on the most competitive season of MASTERCHEF yet. For those who fell short in past seasons, these auditions are a chance to fulfill their culinary dreams. This week, three chefs who competed on MASTERCHEF JUNIOR enter the kitchen for the first time as adults."

MasterChef Junior contestants Dara Yu and Shayne Wells competed in seasons 1 and 5 of the show, respectively. Yu reached the final, while Wells ranked in third place, making it to the semi-finals.

Wells was 13-years-old while Yu was 12-years-old when they participated in MasterChef Junior. The chefs are now all grown up and much more skilled.

Yu has “graduated with High Honors from the Baking and Pastry Arts Associates program” from Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, in 2019. Wells got a job at a restaurant called Fu Muchang in Texas.

Speaking about the junior chefs returning to MasterChef Season 12 for a second chance, judge Gordon Ramsay once said:

"The big shock for me was witnessing two of the incredible MasterChef Juniors, now adults, competing in Back to Win. Boy are they good, and when I say good I mean good like there is no tomorrow."

In a preview of the show, judge Gordon Ramsay is seen reconnecting with Wells. The third chef from MasterChef Junior competing on the show is unknown.

Will the contestants be able to impress the judges for the second time? All will be revealed in episode 2 of MasterChef.

MasterChef Season 12 Episode 1 recap

The much-awaited MasterChef season 12 kickstarted with great enthusiasm on Wednesday, May 25, with a "new batch of talented home cooks." Previous seasons' contestants were more than happy to be back in the kitchen to redeem themselves and win the Masterchef title, a $250,000 cash prize, along with a state-of-the-art Viking kitchen.

The episode started with 12 contestants preparing meals within 45 minutes and presenting them in front of the judges for taste testing. After much deliberation, six contestants were handed over white aprons while the remaining contestants were sent home.

The six contestants who got the aprons were:

Brandi Mudd Derrick Peltz Emily Shanika Christian Green Amanda Saab

Watch MasterChef Season 12 on Wednesday to find out which contestants will receive the next batch of white aprons in the cooking competition.

The show can also be streamed on ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney Plus. It can also be viewed on other TV services, including Fubo TV, Philo, YouTube TV, Sling, and DirecTV Stream.

