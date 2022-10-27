What time will Matthew Perry X The Diane Sawyer Interview air on ABC? Details explored

The highly emotional and absorbing Matthew Perry X The Diane Sawyer Interview is all set to make its arrival exclusively on the popular ABC Network this Friday, October 28, 2022, at 8/7c. In the upcoming interview, Friends star Matthew Perry will be seen pouring his heart out about his long struggles and his inspiring journey to sobriety.

The actor will go absolutely candid during The Diane Sawyer Interview, talking about his career, success, limelight, and his battle with addiction. Perry will also talk about his brand new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which will come out on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Fans will get a closer look at what the actor has been through in Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which delves deeply into Perry's life.

Since the official preview video for the interview was dropped by ABC News, fans have been eagerly waiting to see the raw, vulnerable, and emotional side of the actor. They are eager to see how the entire interview with Diane Sawyer will play out.

What can be expected from the upcoming Matthew Perry X The Diane Sawyer Interview?

The much-awaited interview comes right before the launch of his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

ABC released a brief official synopsis for the upcoming interview. It reads,

"Matthew Perry - success, fame & his struggle with addiction. What he has never before shared. Emotional. Raw. Brutally honest."

By the looks of the official synopsis, it is quite evident that fans will get to see a never-before-seen side of the beloved actor, Matthew Perry. The actor will be seen sharing raw details about his Friends days and his heart-wrenching near-death experience, which left him in a coma for almost fourteen days.

Perry spent five months in the hospital while having to use a colostomy bag for nine months due to a colon burst caused by gastrointestinal perforation.

While talking about his near-death experience, the actor told Sawyer:

"Imagine how scary a moment that was,...[Aniston] was the one who reached out the most, and I"m really grateful to her for that." (Via 6ABC)

Perry further said:

"I was the injured penguin, but I was determined to not let these wonderful people, and this show, down."

How's the preview for the interview looking?

The official preview for the upcoming interview was dropped on October 22, 2022, by ABC News. It provides fans with glimpses of what is about to unfold in the entire interview. In the video, Sawyer is seen reading a line from the first page of his memoir, which reads:

"Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead."

It seems like it is going to take fans on an emotionally heavy and quite motivating rollercoaster ride, as Perry opens up about the most sensitive time of his life.

Don't forget to watch Matthew Perry X The Diane Sawyer Interview, airing on Friday, October 28, 2022, on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes